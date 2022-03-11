Marvel’s latest Moon Knight video features never-before-seen footage

Marvel released a new featurette for Moon Knight on Thursday ahead of the show’s Disney Plus debut later this month. The video has new footage from Moon Knight as well as quotes from the cast and crew. If you’re looking forward to the Marvel series, or just want to know more about the mysterious character, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Watch the new Moon Knight featurette video

The first trailer for Moon Knight arrived a few weeks into the new year. Oscar Isaac plays the role of the hero Moon Knight, who in reality is a mercenary named Marc Spector that suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID). One of the other identities is Steven Grant, a British gift-shop employee who we have seen in the trailers. Of course, the identity that we’re most interested in getting to know is the costumed vigilante Moon Knight.

In addition to including never-before-seen footage, the Moon Knight video below also gives the cast and crew an opportunity to discuss what makes the show unique.

Ethan Hawke, who plays the cult leader Arthur Harrow, says that “the fun of Moon Knight is getting introduced to a new superhero in a new world.”

“It’s a real, legitimate character study,” said Isaac. “Our job was to kind of put a lens on the things that had the most dramatic juice.” He also pointed out that it was important that the series “take the mental health aspect incredibly seriously.”

And finally, actress May Calawamy gives one of the better pitches for a show that I have ever heard: “The tone is like Fight Club meets Indiana Jones.”

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney Plus on March 30th, 2022.

Previously, Disney has released multiple episodes of Marvel shows at once, but we will only get one episode of Moon Knight per week. For example, Hawkeye debuted with two episodes last November, as did WandaVision last January. Meanwhile, neither The Falcon and the Winter Soldier nor Loki ever gave us more than one episode at a time. Marvel’s decision to premiere multiple episodes seems to change depending on the show.

Moon Knight is currently the only Marvel Studios series with an official release date. We do know that Ms. Marvel will have its red carpet premiere on June 2nd, which suggests it should start streaming on Disney Plus later the same month. We also expect to see She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022.