Marvel’s first Moon Knight trailer is out – watch it here

Rumors said a few days ago that Marvel would reveal the Moon Knight release date soon, which means the studio’s first Moon Knight trailer was also ready. We had only seen a brief teaser before that, back in November during the Disney Plus Day event. Then, a teaser over the weekend then told us that the first Moon Knight trailer would drop during Monday Night Football. And Marvel delivered.

We get to see Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector and Moon Knight characters in action for the first time. And we have no idea what to make of this new addition to the Avengers cast of superheroes. What’s clear, however, is that we’re finally getting a Marvel TV show that has a brand new protagonist. This marks a first for Disney+, and fans are excited.

The MCU Phase 4’s new heroes

The first year of MCU Phase 4 adventures brought us plenty of new MCU superheroes.

Black Widow delivered Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and then we met Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Eternals introduced 10 new superheroes, and some will continue to appear in the MCU. Then Spider-Man: No Way Home delivered the MCU’s Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

When it comes to TV shows, we met Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in WandaVision. Then we got Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Loki, a variant of Loki. What If…? brought us Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). 2021 ended with a bang, with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) practically stealing the show in Hawkeye. Yelena and Echo (Alaqua Cox) also appeared in the TV series.

That’s to say, we met plenty of new Avengers before the first Moon Knight teaser trailer dropped. But when it comes to Disney Plus shows, the new entrants were not the main protagonists.

Bishop’s version of Hawkeye comes the closest. But the show is primarily about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), an established Avenger who fans were dying to see in a standalone project.

The first Moon Knight trailer

Shang-Chi and Eternals were the only two stories that focused on brand new superheroes that we’re just getting to know. Moon Knight will be another. But Marvel went for a TV show to introduce this mysterious and very dark superhero.

Marvel fans who have already read the comics know what to expect. But everyone else will get to discover the character as we proceed. That’s an exciting prospect for a new Marvel character. Also, since we haven’t seen Steven Grant/Marc Spector or Moon Knight anywhere else so far, we have no expectations for the character.

We have no idea what sort of adventures lie ahead or what sort of villain Moon Knight will fight. We do know that Ethan Hawke is the antagonist, as seen in this first trailer. But his character isn’t formally introduced.

What’s clear is that we’re going to get a different sort of origin story here. Spector is a troubled man, with mental health being a clear theme of Moon Knight. And Moon Knight is a mysterious superhero connected to ancient Egypt. But the main action will unfold in Europe mainly, with the UK being the protagonist’s home.

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how the action in Moon Knight connects to the Avengers. And how the story fits in the MCU Phase 4 timeline. The first Moon Knight trailer doesn’t explain any of that, but you can watch it in full below.

Moon Knight lands on Disney Plus on March 30th, just as we heard in the rumors.