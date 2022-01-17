Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel release dates might’ve leaked

Marvel fans and the MCU are currently on a break. That's because Kevin Feige & Co. have yet to announce the complete 2022 release schedule. We know the release dates for various Marvel movies, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit theaters first, in early May. But the Disney Plus release schedule has yet to be revealed for Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel.

The three TV shows are all part of the 2022 MCU schedule. Marvel has completed principal shooting, although leaks say reshoots are also in order in some cases. Furthermore, there's extensive post-production work that's needed, especially She-Hulk.

That explains why Disney hasn't announced release dates for any of the three MCU series. But new leaks offer release windows for all three TV shows, including an actual premiere date for Moon Knight.

A report a few days ago said that Moon Knight is farther along than She-Hulk, despite completing principal shooting several months after She-Hulk. Again, She-Hulk will feature plenty of Hulk variants, so the burden on the special effects teams might be a lot bigger than other MCU shows.

The report said that Moon Knight would launch in mid-February without offering a proper release date. The story did say that Disney might be waiting for The Book of Boba Fett to end before moving to a new attraction. That's one way to ensure that people stay subscribed to Disney Plus, as the studio moves from one show to the next.

Since then, new reports have come out offering the actual release date for Moon Knight. ThatHashtagShow says that Oscar Isaac's Mark Spector will debut at Disney Plus on March 30th. That's more than a month later than the previous estimate.

If the leak is accurate, it means we're in for a long wait for the next MCU adventure.

She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel

The same report offers release windows for She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. The former will reportedly follow Moon Knight, with a release set for May. That should be soon after we're done with Spector's adventures. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will be the protagonist in this story, which will also feature the actual Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Ms. Marvel was initially expected on Disney Plus in late 2021, but that never happened. Some rumors said Ms. Marvel might be the first MCU TV show of the year. But if this leak is accurate, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan won't show up in the MCU until August or September.

While we can't confirm the Moon Knight, She-Hulk, or Ms. Marvel release dates, there is one indication they could be accurate.

YouTube channel Everything Always says that Disney did a presentation for the Television Critics Association (TCA) this week. That's where the release dates or windows for the three MCU TV shows above might have been mentioned. Apparently, multiple sources have mentioned these release plans.

A real Moon Knight trailer should be available soon, as Disney starts ramping up the Moon Knight promo campaign. The company posted another teaser online, ahead of the trailer release on Monday (see above). Until now, we only saw a short teaser trailer from Disney's Disney Plus Day celebration event.