Ms. Marvel premiere date announced by Disney CEO

Ms. Marvel is the MCU show we waited for all year long in 2021, but it was never released. Marvel pushed it back to 2022 without revealing a firm new release date for the show. We saw a few reports offering contradicting views on the Ms. Marvel premiere date, but the speculation is finally over.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally announced the Ms. Marvel red carpet premiere date. This obviously gives us an idea of when to expect the first episode to be released on Disney Plus.

Are Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel the same character?

The excitement around Ms. Marvel is understandable, as it introduces another teen Avenger that we’ll probably see in additional shows and movies down the road. One of the movies she’ll appear in is probably the Captain Marvel sequel that hits theaters next year, titled The Marvels. The film’s premieres date is February 17th, 2023, assuming Marvel doesn’t make any additional changes to the current release schedule.

That’s enough to tell you that Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel are not the same character, even though they are connected. And we will see them together on the silver screen in the future.

Ms. Marvel will be the first Muslim superhero in the MCU, with Iman Vellani playing Kamala Khan. The connection to Captain Marvel will probably be explored in the movie, as the TV show will serve as an origin story for Ms. Marvel.

What matters is that Ms. Marvel’s powers are connected to the Kree, the alien race we first saw in the original Captain Marvel movie.

We’ll see all that explained on Disney Plus once Ms. Marvel arrives this summer. We’ll meet the brand new MCU superhero, see her powers in action, and learn how she got her name.

Thanks to Chapek, we know when to expect Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. Contrary to reports that said the series will stream after She-Hulk, we now know that Ms. Marvel will follow Moon Knight.

The Disney CEO confirmed as much during Disney’s Annual Stakeholders meeting earlier this week. The Ms. Marvel red carpet premiere date is set for June 2nd.

Of note, that’s the date of the Hollywood premiere, not the release date of the show. Red carpet premieres always precede Disney Plus or theatrical releases.

Ms Marvel Hollywood Premiere is June 2nd pic.twitter.com/95VU4Tpjem — Caiden Reed | Scooby Doo (@caiden_reed) March 9, 2022

Moon Knight has a red carpet premiere date of March 22nd, more than a week ahead of the March 30th Disney Plus premiere date. Ms. Marvel should follow a similar pattern, so the show should start streaming about a week after the red carpet premiere.

Some reports last year teased a June/July release window for the exciting new TV show.

Ms. Marvel trailer should drop before the premiere

To add some additional context, Ms. Marvel will arrive about a month after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th. But marketing for Ms. Marvel should start several weeks before the Hollywood premiere.

That’s to say we should expect the first teaser and a full Ms. Marvel trailer at some point in the coming months. We’ll use Moon Knight as a reference again. The first trailer dropped on January 18th, about two months before the red carpet premiere date. Then Marvel released a Super Bowl trailer about a month later.

It’s likely Ms. Marvel will follow a similar pattern, so don’t be surprised to see the first trailer at some point in April. But that’s just speculation for now.