Ms. Marvel actor might have leaked the show’s release window

Ms. Marvel was one of the highly anticipated Disney Plus MCU TV shows of the year until recently. We then heard the series would not make the late 2021 release. Instead, the show would drop on streaming at an unspecified date next year. Marvel is yet to make any official announcements, and we might not learn anything for almost a month about its 2022 roster. But the release window for Ms. Marvel might have leaked.

Disney will host its Disney Plus Day event on November 12th. That’s when we expect plenty of news about upcoming content for the streaming platforms. That includes new details about Marvel’s 2022 roster of movies and TV shows. Well, we know all the movie release dates. What we lack are the MCU plans for Disney Plus for next year.

Ms. Marvel was initially supposed to hit the streaming service in late 2021. Some rumors said that the TV show might actually cross paths with Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home

But that’s not what makes Ms. Marvel so interesting. It would have been the first brand new MCU TV show to focus on a hero that we hadn’t seen before.

Also important is that Ms. Marvel is Marvel’s first show to feature a Muslim superhero, a big move for the studio. Kevin Feige & Co. has been working on diversifying its roster of heroes with Phase 4, and Ms. Marvel is part of that plan.

Ms. Marvel release window leaked

While we wait for Marvel’s November announcement, it’s Mohan Kapur who gives us the new tentative Ms. Marvel release window. The actor plays the father of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who will become Ms. Marvel. Kapur said on Twitter that the TV show should hit Disney Plus in June or July next year.

🚨 Mohan Kapur, who plays Kamala's father in Ms. Marvel, has stated that the series will release in June/July 2022. * reposted to fit Twitter's cropping pic.twitter.com/U0TMl4cZni — Ms. Marvel News | #MsMarvelIsNoNormal (@MsMarvelNews) October 17, 2021

MCU actors might be sworn to secrecy, but some of them leak details before they’re supposed to be official.

Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6th, 2022, and Thor: Love and Thunder has a July 8th, 2022 release date, June seems like the likeliest release window for the TV series.

We’re just speculating at this point, given Kapur’s claim above. What seems certain is that Marvel will probably want the audience to meet Ms. Marvel by November 11th, 2022. That’s when The Marvels hits theaters, and that’s also a movie where we expect to see Vellani’s Kamala Khan appear. As a reminder, Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau will also star in the Captain Marvel sequel, with Brie Larson reprising her Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel role.

While we wait for Marvel’s announcements at Disney Plus Day, we can’t but wonder whether we’ll get a Ms. Marvel cameo in Hawkeye or No Way Home. If you’re just catching up with the MCU and wondering what’s the best order to watch, we’ve explained it all at this link.