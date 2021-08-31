Marvel’s first ‘Hawkeye’ trailer might be released online soon

Hawkeye is the next major MCU project that fans are dying to see, and the good news is that we already have a release date. The limited Marvel series will hit Disney Plus on November 24th, right between the Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home theatrical premieres. The difference between these three projects is that we have no reason to worry about Hawkeye’s release date. The show launches on Disney’s streaming service. But there’s no telling if the upcoming MCU movies will stick to their current dates, see delays, or receive day-and-date releases online. There’s also one other significant difference between these three projects. Eternals and No Way Home both have trailers. But fans think that the Hawkeye trailer might be just around the corner. Some spoilers might follow below.

A few days ago, the MCU made huge waves, with Marvel and Sony delivering an unexpected sequence of events that stunned fans. The final Eternals trailer dropped on August 19th, followed by the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings review release on August 23rd. Late that day, the first No Way Home trailer was released, breaking the internet.

All the while, What If…? is playing on Disney Plus, with new episodes launching every Wednesday.

Where’s the Hawkeye trailer?

Absent from this MCU content festival is Hawkeye, the only MCU TV series left for 2021. That’s what rumors say, at least. We only saw still images from the highly anticipated TV show, if we’re not counting any of the leaks from the set. But Marvel might be getting ready to release the first teaser trailer.

Hawkeye is so exciting because we’re looking at the first standalone project focusing on this superhero. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is one of the original six Avengers who never appeared in his own movie. Now’s his chance to shine. It’s also Marvel’s chance to complete the Clint story and close the arc for the character.

Marvel appears to have started its marketing campaign for Hawkeye. That’s what fans seem to think, however. The official Hawkeye Twitter account is back online, and Hailee Steinfeld posted on Instagram the color purple. That’s the color of Kate Bishop, of course. That’s why fans are speculating that the first Hawkeye trailer will drop soon.

THEY REACTIVATED THE HAWKEYE ACCOUNT + HAILEE POSTED THIS??? THE TRAILER IS COMINGG pic.twitter.com/ze6fRnQdCX — carlos⩔ (@eternalswilson) August 30, 2021

While there’s nothing official from Marvel, we’d expect to see some footage as the Hawkeye promotion begins.

Hawkeye plot is a mystery

Trailer release or not, the Hawkeye plot is a big mystery. Unlike the other MCU movies and TV shows, we have no idea what to expect from Marvel property.

It’s unclear whether Barton will rejoin the Avengers in any shape or form in the future. The general consensus seems to be that Kate Bishop will replace Clint and become then MCU’s new Hawkeye. She could very well join the Young Avengers down the road, and we’ve seen Marvel already preparing the future crossover of young superheroes.

Despite all that excitement around Hawkeye, there’s still no official footage from it. We have no idea what to expect from the TV show either. A few exciting rumors here and there indicated that the film might have a few direct connections with other Marvel projects happening at the same time in the MCU chronology.

It’s unlikely for the first trailer to mention such a significant development, but rumors say that Hawkeye and No Way Home might share one scene. For more Hawkeye spoilers, you need to visit this link.