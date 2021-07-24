‘Hawkeye’ spoilers say fan-favorite Marvel villain is coming to the MCU

We’re still reeling from Loki, trying to figure out where we stand in the MCU now that we’re on a short break. Loki laid the ground rules for the multiverse, a concept that Marvel will explore thoroughly in at least three upcoming titles. That’s the What If…? animated TV series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But as we’ve been discussing the massive Loki revelations and what they mean for the MCU and films like Avengers: Endgame, other exciting Marvel rumors have appeared. Several sources claim that a beloved Marvel villain is about to debut/return to the MCU this year in Hawkeye. Before you read any further, note that big spoilers follow below.

How can a big Marvel villain both debut and return to the MCU at the same time? Well, it’s the multiverse that’s to blame. We haven’t seen this particular villain in the MCU so far. But we did see this baddie in other Marvel-based content that’s not MCU canon. With the multiverse arriving, we might both see him debut in the MCU and return to Marvel shows at the same time. That is if these Hawkeye spoilers turn out to be true.

Big Hawkeye spoilers confirmed?

Mods of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit say they can verify that Vincent D’Onofrio is bringing his Wilson Fisk/Kingpin to the MCU. We’ve seen the beloved character on Netflix in Daredevil, with D’Onofrio receiving praising reviews for his Kingpin version. As you’ll recall, Netflix’s now-canceled Marvel shows were not made by Marvel Studios and were not part of the MCU.

Some theories said that both D’Onofrio and Daredevil actor Charlie Cox will appear in Hawkeye. But the Reddit mods say only D’Onofrio will appear in the show:

We are excited to reveal that, according to our verified sources, Vincent’s Kingpin is going to make his MCU re-debut in Hawkeye this year. The source indicated that Daredevil was also supposed to make his MCU re-debut in Hawkeye alongside his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but scheduling for Hawkeye didn’t work out. Kingpin will instead be filling that void.

It gets even better

We already know that Cox will appear in No Way Home. And if these spoilers are accurate, then Hawkeye will run on Disney+ at about the same time Spider-Man 3 hits theaters. The two might share some scenes, which is something we’ve heard before:

The source that we’ve been in communication with has also implied that Hawkeye will be airing around the same time that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters, because the two MCU projects share some connections. This lines up with previous verified information that we received that suggests an October release for Ms. Marvel, and a November release for Hawkeye.

The second source

As always with leaks, there’s no way to verify them, so you shouldn’t be too excited about these Hawkeye revelations. But Redditors have also noticed a tweet from ComicBook’s Brandon Davis that said we’ll see D’Onofrio return after Hawkeye. That tweet is now deleted.

Separately, D’Onofrio liked a tweet about his return as Kingpin. But the actor then unliked it.

Vincent D’Onofrio likes a tweet reporting that he will reprise the role of Kingpin in the upcoming #Hawkeye Disney+ show. pic.twitter.com/UkGPLwcuon — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 23, 2021

With Far From Home premiering on December 17th, we’ll be waiting for Hawkeye to debut at some point in November, if these spoilers are accurate. Disney has yet to announce release dates for the show. But Marvel just confirmed that both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will be released before the end of the year.

