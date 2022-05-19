Marvel is working on a new Daredevil series for Disney Plus

Netflix announced that Marvel’s Daredevil wouldn’t return for a fourth season on November 29th, 2018. Ever since then, fans have been holding out hope that the hero would rise again. Their prayers were finally answered when Charlie Cox appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home last fall. Now, Variety reports that Marvel Studios and Disney have even bigger plans for the hero. Sources say that a new Daredevil series is in the works for Disney Plus.

A new Daredevil show is coming to Disney Plus

According to Variety, Matt Corman and Chris Ord signed on to write and executive produce a new Daredevil series. As Variety notes, Corman and Ord are most famous for co-creating USA Network’s Cover Affairs. They also served as executive producers and co-showrunners on the NBC dramas The Enemy Within and The Brave as well as The CW’s Containment.

The report does not say whether or not any of the cast members from the original Netflix series will reprise their roles. We will go ahead and take an educated guess that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be part of the series. While Cox’s appearance in No Way Home was little more than a cameo, D’Onofrio had quite a bit of screen time as the villainous Kingpin in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye. We also wouldn’t be surprised if both actors show up in the MCU again before a standalone Daredevil series arrives.

Quite a busy week for Marvel

If it wasn’t clear, this isn’t an official announcement from Marvel. The studio hasn’t said anything about its plans for Daredevil or Kingpin moving forward. That said, MCU fans have had plenty of other news to get excited about over the course of this week.

On Tuesday, Marvel announced the start of production on its Echo series for Disney Plus. The series will focus on Maya Lopez, who served as the antagonist through much of Hawkeye. Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) is notably an important figure in Maya’s life.

Hours later, Marvel shared the first trailer for its upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Just as a quick reminder, Matt Murdock is also an attorney. Perhaps he’ll have a role to play in the series, which premieres on Disney Plus on August 17th.

