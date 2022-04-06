Leak reveals Daredevil and Kingpin will appear in Marvel’s Echo series

Ever since Daredevil finished its run on Netflix, fans have been clamoring for a revival. And they finally got their wish last year. Not only did Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) return as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home; Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) also reemerged in Hawkeye on Disney Plus. These two cameos set the stage for a new chapter in the Daredevil saga. Of course, Marvel has yet to announce any new shows or movies featuring Daredevil and Kingpin. But evidence of their next matchup continues to surface.

Daredevil and Kingpin in Echo on Disney Plus

Earlier this week, the resume of costume designer Stacy Caballero began making the rounds online. The resume so happens to feature a very intriguing entry about the upcoming Disney Plus series Echo. In addition to Alaqua Cox — who previously played Echo in Hawkeye — the series will also apparently star D’Onofrio and Cox.

It’s worth noting that shortly after this discovery, Caballero made her Instagram private and removed the resume from her website. This may be because she spoiled the involvement of the two actors, but it’s also possible that she was just filling in blanks based on speculation surrounding the series. After all, Echo hasn’t actually started filming yet.

How would the characters return?

Spoilers for Hawkeye ahead: Providing Caballero’s resume is accurate, it’s no surprise that Kingpin will return in Echo. We discovered in Hawkeye that Wilson Fisk is in fact Maya Lopez’s uncle. Although Maya seemingly killed Fisk in the finale, there was never any real doubt that Marvel had more in store for the villain. D’Onofrio has made it clear on numerous occasions that he loves the character and will continue to play Kingpin if given the chance.

As for Daredevil, Marvel has yet to give the hero anything to do in the MCU save for a single scene in No Way Home. That said, Cox has suggested that the studio has much more planned for his character. Here’s what he said in a recent interview:

I don’t know much. I know a little bit. I know what I need to know. And I know that I don’t want to say! I know that there’s more coming; I’m not gonna say what that is or in what capacity, but I don’t know how much more, you know what I mean?

That’s about as cryptic as it gets, but it basically confirms that we’ll see Daredevil again soon. And where Daredevil goes, Kingpin is sure to follow.

Of all Marvel’s Netflix shows, Daredevil has to be the one most likely to get a new season. It was by far the most critically acclaimed, and now the main hero and villain of the series have resurfaced in the MCU. Plus, a recent issue of Production Weekly listed “Daredevil Reboot” as one of Marvel’s upcoming projects. At this point, it’s more likely than not that Daredevil and Kingpin will be duking it out in the MCU before long.

