Marvel insider says Moon Knight season 2 is in the works

Moon Knight is definitely one of the highlights of the year for the MCU. It was also a controversial debut for Oscar Isaac’s superhero, as Marvel went out of its way to avoid any connections to the larger MCU. The artifice works for the most part, given the nature of this troubled character. But Marvel can’t have its cake and eat it too. Moon Knight would have been a much better story with clear ties to the MCU. Maybe Moon Knight season 2 will address those issues from the start.

We first heard about a second season of Moon Knight a few weeks ago when Oscar Isaac heavily implied as much in on TikTok. Now, a well-known insider offers the same take. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Oscar Isaac could always explain his Moon Knight season 2 remarks on video as a joke. Not all of Marvel’s Disney Plus TV shows need sequels. They’re stories that introduce other Avengers before we see them in bigger crossovers. We certainly expect Isaac’s Moon Knight to appear in various team-ups down the road.

Marvel isn’t ready to reveal a release date for Moon Knight season 2, and there’s no telling when it might happen.

With that in mind, we have another claim that season 2 is in the works. Insider Daniel Richtman said as much recently. This is hardly official confirmation, however.

When will Moon Knight season 2 launch?

All these claims dropped ahead of Marvel’s big D23 Expo announcements that are happening later this week. We expect Marvel to announce the cast and director of Fantastic Four at the event, given all the recent rumors about the highly-anticipated movie.

Could Moon Knight season 2 be a part of the festivities? That’s hard to tell. On the one hand, Marvel has announced everything in its MCU Phase 5 chapter. Those movies and TV shows are either filming or will start next year. And there doesn’t seem to be a place for Moon Knight season 2 in that lineup.

However, we have plenty of dates without projects attached for Phase 6. Marvel only gave us three titles for the final Multiverse Saga chapter. We have Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

If one of them is Moon Knight season 2, then Marvel will want to shoot it either late next year or in early 2024. Therefore, it’s in no hurry to announce a release date.

All of this is speculation at this point, however. What will be even more interesting than season 2 is seeing Moon Knight meeting some of the Avengers in a different movie.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.