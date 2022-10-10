Oscar Isaac teases Moon Knight’s future in the MCU

Moon Knight’s best trick also turned out to be its worst. Marvel told a superhero story focused on Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) and disregarded any connections to the MCU or the Avengers. That worked for the most part. But by the end of the first season, it became clear that Marvel was trying too hard to ignore the rest of the MCU. And the action only got more intense, to the point where you’d expect some of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take notice and help.

Moon Knight season 2 could definitely explore that relationship. And rumors say that season 2 is in the works. The titular hero has to meet the Avengers, or even fight them if the situation demands it. But that’s just speculation at this point.

Thankfully, Oscar Isaac just teased that we’re not done with Moon Knight in the MCU. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Avengers connections aside, Moon Knight is so good thanks to Oscar Isaac’s performance. The actor played three different personalities of the same character in the limited series, and two of those developed their own Moon Knight alter egos. That’s an amazing display from the actor and one reason we want him back in the MCU, whether it’s for season 2 or a big crossover.

Some of the recent Moon Knight teasers featured Oscar Isaac. But nobody from the show’s production is ready to confirm that the next season is in the works. And Marvel didn’t mention the superhero during its Comic-Con and D23 Expo events.

Oscar Isaac on Moon Knight season 2

The actor just attended New York Comic Con (NYCC) and talked about his Moon Knight experience. Unsurprisingly, Oscar Isaac had to deflect questions about season 2, but he did drop this tidbit:

All I can say is that this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight.

That is really all we needed: confirmation that the superhero would appear again in the MCU. And given that Marvel has revealed plenty of details about the three phases that make up the Multiverse Saga, we know there’s a lot of room for Moon Knight to resurface.

We’d obviously expect the character to show up in some capacity in Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. But there are other places where we might see him next, in addition to a season 2.

Oscar Isaac when asked about #MoonKnight Season 2:



“All I can say is that this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight🌙”



(#NYCC Via: @GLITCHEDKNIGHT) https://t.co/hNWm5D0fa3 — Cine Geek News (@CineGeekNews) October 9, 2022

It’s unclear when Marvel plans to announce the new season, if one is even in the cards. As for Oscar Isaac, we’d expect more teasers from the actor, but he knows better than to spoil any big Marvel surprises during events like NYCC.

