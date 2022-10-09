Marvel hid an important Easter Egg in Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night is out on Disney Plus, a one-hour movie-like experience that Marvel calls a Special Presentation. The film is indeed a special event, and you can read all about it in our Werewolf by Night spoiler-free review. But there’s one Easter egg in Werewolf by Night that might really matter for the grander scheme of Avengers adventures. And there’s a good chance you missed it.

Before we begin, you should know that spoilers from Werewolf by Night and other MCU stories might follow below.

If you’ve already watched the black-and-white Marvel horror story on Disney Plus, you might have realized that there aren’t any giant Avengers Easter eggs in this one. It’s a lot like Moon Knight. But, unlike Oscar Isaac’s Disney Plus show, the lack of ties to other MCU stories really works.

The nature of the story makes the context irrelevant. Unless you read the comics, you wouldn’t even know you’re in the MCU right now. On that note, I probably wouldn’t have ever watched Werewolf by Night on its own. The MCU universe made me stream it in the first place and reconfirmed my belief that this corner of the MCU is not for me.

That’s perfectly fine, however, and it’s par for the course with Marvel’s new approach to telling MCU stories.

Marvel has been trying all sorts of different ways to tell superhero stories. Fans of the MCU won’t like all of them, but that doesn’t change the fact that Marvel put a lot of effort into making these shows.

The key reveal in Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night is another example of Marvel branching out. I might not rewatch it anytime soon, but the MCU project certainly stands out. It’s Michael Giacchino’s first outing as an MCU director, and his pitch convinced Kevin Feige to make this Werewolf by Night special.

The black-and-white nature of the show isn’t a first for the MCU since it was also done in WandaVision. But this is more in line with horror shows from the ’30s and ’40s, which served as an inspiration for Werewolf by Night.

Then we have Laura Donnelly and Gael Garcia Bernal playing Elsa Bloodstone and Jack Russell, the leads of Werewolf by Night. We’ll likely meet these characters again in the MCU while exploring the darker side of the universe. The same goes for Man-Thing (Carey Jones), the kind of monster I’d like to see again in future Marvel stories.

But the most important development in Werewolf by Night might be something entirely different. We’ve just met an incredibly powerful weapon we know little about. It’s the Bloodstone that Elsa ultimately inherits, a formidable weapon of unknown origin that has massive power over monsters. And that might not be all the weapon does.

The Bloodstone is also the only colorful thing in this bleak black-and-white story.

The Cosmic Weapons

Fans of the MCU might have realized where I’m going with this.

The MCU has already introduced three incredibly powerful new weapons so far. First, we have the Ten Rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Then we got a teaser for the Ebony Blade in Eternals. Finally, Ms. Marvel brought us a powerful bangle that jump-started the powers of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

We’ve already discussed the importance of these Cosmic Weapons and what they might be. Werewolf by Night might have just added another one to the list of unexplained weapons on Earth. And you can bet that we’re going to see it again at some point soon in the MCU.

