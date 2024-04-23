Lord of the Rings fans: This is the cozy game you’ve been waiting for

While we wait patiently for the return of Amazon’s Rings of Power and a whole new series of Lord of the Rings movies, Wētā Workshop is bringing Middle-earth home to you in video game form. On Monday, the studio shared the first trailer for its Hobbit life sim, Tales of the Shire, and at first glance, it looks like Animal Crossing with Hobbits.

In this cozy game, you’ll have the chance to create your own Hobbit before starting a new life in the village of Bywater. Once you’ve customized your character, you will be able to decorate your Hobbit Hole with furniture and doodads, tend to your garden, fish at the ponds, forage fruits and herbs in the wild, and trade with other residents.

Your ultimate goal is to work with neighbors to build up Bywater until it achieves village status in the Shire. Just don’t be in a rush to get there — this is a cozy life sim, after all, and there’s a big, beautiful world to explore out the front door of your Hobbit Hole.

“We’re excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfil their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire,” said Kelly Tyson, Head of Product at Wētā Workshop. “Tales of the Shire brings a cosy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win-over newcomers to the genre.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game will be available on Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) in the second half of 2024.