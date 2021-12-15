Last-minute Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks confirm some of the movie’s big spoilers

It finally happened. The Marvel-Sony movie all MCU fans want to see has had its big red carpet premiere. As such, we already have our spoiler-free Spider-Man: No Way Home review for you. That’s what you should be reading ahead of the movie’s theatrical debut this week if you don’t like leaks and spoilers. But if you actually enjoy knowing plot details beforehand, and if you’re already familiar with all of the Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, then you’re in for quite a treat. We have a few exciting last-minute developments about No Way Home, which further confirm some of the big spoilers.

Given that we’re just a few days away from the No Way Home theatrical premiere, we’ll warn you again that huge spoilers might follow below.

No, seriously; the Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks that follow are so massive that they have the potential of ruining the movie experience for moviegoers who don’t want to be spoiled. As a final warning, we’ll show you this hilarious Sony clip starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon asking Spider-Man fans not to spoil the movie.

The full Spider-Man: No Way Home plot leak

A few days ago, we saw a purported Spider-Man: No Way Home full plot leak originating from China that laid out almost the movie’s entire plot. We explained at the time that No Way Home will be the first MCU movie to launch in China this year. It makes sense that some people in the country have seen the movie well in advance.

Furthermore, some of the details in the big No Way Home plot leak seemed genuine. They were in line with other scoops from well-known Marvel insiders.

One of those scoopers is a Twitter account that goes by the name of @ViewerAnon. They said the Chinese leak is accurate before the red carpet premiere and the press screenings.

Looks real to me! Only thing that doesn’t match what I’d heard is Andrew not mentioning Gwen, but that always could’ve been cut out for whatever reason. There’s also stuff in here I hadn’t heard but it feels legit to me. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 12, 2021

The person also said that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer would be playing after the No Way Home credits (more on that below).

In a later remark, ViewerAnon said the Chinese No Way Home leak did get a thing wrong about Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. “Andrew absolutely talks about Gwen’s death, and the payoff to that got the biggest reaction from my crowd,” the leaker said.

One thing the Chinese leak got wrong (cover your eyes as this is a SPOILER ALERT): Andrew absolutely talks about Gwen’s death, and the payoff to that got the biggest reaction from my crowd. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 14, 2021

Ned’s big Spider-Man assist

Even before the Chinese leak surfaced, we learned that Ned (Jacob Batalon) would play a crucial role in No Way Home. It would be him to somehow summon the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The way Ned does it is by using a Sling Ring they took from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). That’s what these leaks said, which is something else. We already reminded you how hard Strange struggled to conjure a portal while he was training. It’s surprising to hear that Ned does it without any training.

Image source: Sony Peter Parker, Ned, and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2.

We assumed that the movie would explain it all, and we didn’t have to wait any longer. Sony and Marvel released another full scene from the movie during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

We see Ned marveling at the Sanctum Sanctorum and briefly discussing magic with Doctor Strange. At that point that Ned says his grandmother told him that they have magic in their family. “And sometimes I get these tinglings in my hands,” Ned continues just as Strange interrupts him. “You should talk to your physician,” the annoyed Strange says before they move to a different topic.

So there you go; Ned might be a wizard in the MCU?

Speaking of Strange and his interactions with Spider-Man, Sony and Marvel just released another full scene that shows us how the Strange vs. Peter Parker fight begins:

The Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes leaks

If you’re into the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), you probably expect to see Venom (Tom Hardy) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s because Sony had Tom Holland’s Peter Parker appear in the Venom 2 post-credits tag. And that credits scene brought Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) to the MCU. The expectation is that Hardy will cameo in No Way Home via the film’s post-credits scene.

Several leaks said that’s the only place where we’ll see Venom. And it turns out that someone has smuggled audio of the Venom scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This last-minute Spider-Man: No Way Home leak is already floating around on social media. It features the full conversation between Venom and Eddie Brock about the MCU’s various superheroes, including Iron Man, Hulk, and Thanos. And then, right at the end, is the moment we’re dying to see. A part of the symbiote will stay behind in the MCU, where it will inevitably meet Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. We’re just speculating on that last part, as the audio isn’t great. But the public’s reaction indicates something happens right at the end.

Finally, the audio recording of the second No Way Home post-credits scene spoils the first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Again, this is another Spider-Man leak that appeared a few days ago.