Jonathan Majors is already hyping up Kang’s appearance in Avengers 5

Josh Brolin stole the show as Thanos in Infinity War, making many fans wonder why Marvel had kept the villain from making more meaningful appearances in other Infinity Saga movies. Marvel won’t repeat that mistake with the next big villain. Kang (Jonathan Majors) will show up in multiple MCU projects, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, before we see him face off against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

Since we’re in the Multiverse Saga, Marvel has another ace up its sleeve. It can show us as many Kang variants as it wants because the multiverse has an infinite number of them. Not all Kang variants will be outright villains, as we saw in Loki. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors seems to be very excited about the role. The new MCU star revealed in an interview his ambitions for the character.

We already saw Jonathan Majors deliver a first taste of Kang in Loki. If you thought that variant was evil, you have to watch the Quantumania trailers, which show just how villainous he can be. And what’s great is that Jonathan Majors is behind every variant.

By the time we get to Avengers 5 and 6, Marvel will be able to flesh out an excellent supervillain using different aspects of Kang with the help of Jonathan Major’s talent and ability to shape-shift into different takes on the same character.

Marvel is also making a very big deal about Kang. That’s why the character is the primary villain of Ant-Man 3. And why much of the Quantumania marketing concerns the villain. Let’s also remember this is the first movie of the MCU Phase 5 and the first where we’ll face this more-evil variant of Kang. That’s how important the character is for Marvel.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors on Kang Dynasty and MCU legacy

Majors has already talked a lot about his Kang role in Quantumania already. But the journey is just getting started, and he’ll probably have to field Kang questions for years to come. In the new issue of Total Film (via The Direct), Jonathan Majors revealed he has big ambitions for the role.

The actor said it’d be on him “to build the next thing” and added that he wants to challenge those who will follow him.

“What’s been gifted, what’s been earned… I’m participating in that and moving it forward… I think about Sidney Poitier,” Majors said. “It’ll be on me to build the next thing, you know? I’ve got a long way to go, but I will only be ripped and 6ft for so long. There will be individuals coming behind me, and I have to challenge them now, you know?”

Part of that new thing will be having a memorable Kang in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And the actor’s appearance in Avengers 5 and 6 will certainly be exciting to watch, considering the pressure Major puts on himself to top even the actors that succeed him.

“Hopefully, what we do with The Kang Dynasty what we do in the MCU; what we do in these Adonis movies… Hopefully, they go, ‘That is now the pole star,” he said. “That is what we’re aiming for now’. In the same way, I looked at Denzel [Washington] and Sidney Poitier and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis, and went, ‘I’m going there.'”

What Jonathan Majors did not reveal in this interview were spoilers for Quantumania or The Kang Dynasty. The actor knows better than to do that. We’ll see the next Kang soon, as Ant-Man 3 hits theaters on February 17th. Meanwhile, you can learn everything about Kang’s MCU powers from another recent interview with Jonathan Majors.