Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, which means the first Deadpool 3 teaser trailer is also almost here. Reports a few weeks ago said that Marvel would have the first trailer ready for the big game. Since then, we learned that Marvel actually finished shooting Deadpool 3 recently. Moreover, a leaker offered additional details about the plans for the teaser while also implying they knew the Deadpool 3 title.

According to that source, the title of Deadpool 3 is Deadpool & Friend. I think that would be an amazing choice, giving Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) the proper amount of shade you’d expect from Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). While the title and any title leaks aren’t really spoilers, some spoilers might follow below.

It’s actually pretty incredible that Marvel went ahead and shot Deadpool 3 without revealing the film’s title first. That’s not something that usually happens with MCU projects. If anything, Marvel might change the title of a project after announcing it officially. She-Hulk and Captain America 4 are two such examples.

Then again, Deadpool 3 isn’t like other MCU movies. Speculation about the title alone is a good reason not to reveal it beforehand. Not only that, but everyone would still call it Deadpool 3, no matter what Hugh Jackman thinks about that.

The title reveal is a huge marketing opportunity, as Deadpool fans can’t wait to see what the third installment is called. This would further drive up excitement about Marvel’s upcoming and only MCU movie of the year.

Deadpool & Friend pic.twitter.com/5A0r2fUq6V — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) February 6, 2024

I’ll also add that Deadpool 3 isn’t like any other MCU movie in another big way. The first two entries, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, were part of the Fox universe of Marvel movies. Fox made them before Disney bought the studio and gained control of the Deadpool rights. Also, unlike most Marvel sequels, Deadpool 2 didn’t need subtitles.

With that in mind, Deadpool 3 would be a great title if Fox were to make it. It’s all you need to know about the film.

But then, there’s another big difference between this movie and the previous ones. Deadpool isn’t the only protagonist. Wolverine is the second star of this adventure. If you’ve been following Deadpool 3 developments and rumors for the better part of the year, you must be aware of the back-and-forth Deadpool 3 banter between Jackman and Reynolds about the title.

The hilarious dual rivalry, Deadpool vs. Wolverine and Reynolds vs. Jackman, is why I think Deadpool & Friend is so incredibly perfect for Deadpool 3. It’s a title more fitting of the MCU than the Fox universe, setting Deadpool 3 apart from the previous movies.

It also makes it clear to the audience that Wolverine is the co-protagonist. Everybody going to see Deadpool 3 would know Wolverine is in it. But it also makes the right amount of fun of Wolverine, in typical Deadpool fashion.

Then again, Deadpool and Friend isn’t an official title. It’s something a leaker said on Twitter earlier this week without expanding on it. The implication here is that Deadpool and Friend is the title of the sequel, especially if you’ve been following this Marvel leaker. The same insider said in other tweets that the teaser was ready and was being dubbed.

Deadpool 3 is guaranteed to feature a Super Bowl spot with a trailer releasing afterwards.



No more speculations#Deadpool3 #SuperBowl — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) February 6, 2024

Furthermore, the leaker said Deadpool 3 is “guaranteed” to feature a Super Bowl spot, with a full trailer releasing after the game. A Red band trailer would also follow.

Finally, a different mysterious Marvel leaker who has been accurate about MCU projects said on January 27th that the Deadpool 3 title reveal would happen in two weeks. Or right around Super Bowl LVIII, when the first teaser trailer is supposed to premiere.