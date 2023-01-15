Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 title prompts this hilarious reaction from Ryan Reynolds

Even without Hugh Jackman’s return to his Wolverine role, Deadpool 3 would have been on the must-watch list of most MCU fans, given what Ryan Reynolds has done with the character in the Fox movies. But pairing Wolverine and Deadpool in the same film, knowing how amazingly entertaining the off-screen relationship between the two actors has been over the years, will do wonders for the movie.

Wolverine isn’t just a cameo, as both characters will be protagonists in the sequel. Jackman even suggested a title for the film that would signal that fact: Wolverine and Deadpool. Naturally, Reynolds could not just sit idly by and let that slide. The Deadpool actor took to social media to do one of the things he does best: Sass Jackman.

Separately, Reynolds addressed in an interview the kind of movie Deadpool 3 will be when it comes to using the two mutants. Therefore, some Deadpool 3 spoilers might follow below.

Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter reaction to Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman posted a hilarious video on social media a few days ago, asking the Academy not to give Ryan Reynolds a nomination in the best song category. Such an event would make the next year of his life “insufferable,” Jackman said, as he’ll be shooting Wolverine and Deadpool with Reynolds.

Jackman’s clip went viral on Twitter, gaining 14.4 million views since January 4th. It took Reynolds a week to reply, with his video answer already hitting nearly 5 million views on Twitter.

Like Jackman, Reynolds made the video about the upcoming Oscars edition, praising his friend’s role in The Son. You have to wait until the end of the clip when the camera drops “accidentally” but stays on. That’s when you hear Reynolds say, “Tsk, Wolverine and Deadpool… Who’s he kidding? Not on your life, Chappie.”

That’s precisely the kind of answer we’d expect from the Canadian. And the type of banter that will do more for Deadpool 3 in marketing than Marvel’s actual promo campaign. Jackman has already replied:

How the film will balance the Wolverine and Deadpool partnership

On a more serious note, Reynolds spoke to The Wrap, explaining how Deadpool 3 will handle the Wolverine-Deadpool dynamic.

The actor said the film’s tone is a “tightrope walk.”

“I mean most of these movies are always a tightrope walk of tone, so in this instance, though, you have a collision of two pretty iconic characters that exist in the Marvel Ancillary Universe [laughs] — we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point.”

Furthermore, he said that Deadpool 3 would offer audiences an authentic Deadpool and an authentic Wolverine.

“It’s really kind of finding a way to service both of these characters that feels extraordinarily authentic to each of them, and I think these two wrongs actually will make a right in a pretty great way.”

That’s exactly what we want from the movie, regardless of what they call it. Deadpool 3 comes out on November 8th, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to see Jackman and Reynolds tease each other online.