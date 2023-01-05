Wolverine and Deadpool might be the real title of Deadpool 3

There are more Marvel Studios projects to look forward to than ever in the coming years, but one of the most highly-anticipated is Deadpool 3. The upcoming sequel will bring one of Marvel’s most violent and self-aware superheroes to the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The movie will also see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine for the first time since Logan in 2017. We still don’t know what the movie will actually be called, but in a short video message this week, Jackman might have accidentally spoiled the real title of Deadpool 3.

Wolverine and Deadpool could be the title

On Wednesday, Jackman took to Twitter to share a video message ringing in the new year. That was his plan, anyway, but he found it difficult to get into the spirit given one recent disaster: “Good Afternoon” from Spirited, which stars none other than Hugh Jackman’s archrival Ryan Reynolds, has been shortlisted for best original song at the Oscars.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman explained in the emotional video.

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

But immediately after that, Jackman noted that he’s going to spend all of this year with Reynolds shooting “Wolverine and Deadpool,” as he calls it. Could this be the real title of Deadpool 3? After all, there is an ongoing Marvel Comics series called Wolverine & Deadpool.

Jackman previously joked that he was “pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that title” when asked about the movie being called Deadpool 3. At the time, we weren’t sure how seriously to take the comment, but now we’re wondering if he’s been dropping hints all along.

With the movie slated to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, it will likely be quite a while before we get much concrete news from Marvel. In the meantime, we’re going to speculate wildly every time either Reynolds or Jackman open their mouths. Also, it would undoubtedly be a fantastic running joke in the movie if Deadpool doesn’t get first billing in his own sequel.