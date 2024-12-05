‘If I saw this movie on a plane, I would still walk out’: The internet reacts to Disney’s Snow White trailer

“I want the queen to win in this version.”

“Wow, Disney. You truly are incredible. It took you 3 years, multiple rewrites, unnecessary CGI, and 209 million dollars just for me to enjoy a comment section of a movie I will never watch. Bless you.”

“If I saw this movie on a plane, I would still walk out.”

That’s just a tiny sampling of the hilarity that the internet stepped up and delivered in response to Disney’s garbage trailer for its controversy-plagued remake of Snow White, which hits theaters on March 21, 2025. It stars, as everyone probably knows by now, Rachel Zegler in the title role — despite Zegler’s many cringey comments about the original Snow White being outdated and problematic, and suggesting that her version essentially presents the character as a more Gen Z-friendly girlboss (“She’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler told Variety. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be”).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

To the surprise of no one, the trailer (below) has sparked so many more jokes than the movie ever will ticket sales.

Let’s first set aside the fact that these live-action remakes from Disney are unnecessary cash grabs from an entertainment company that’s drowning in cash. These unwanted remakes also frequently thumb their nose at fans, so much so that it doesn’t take long for the releases to kick off tiresome woke culture war fights. “Disney found a way to cast somebody for Snow White whose entire personality on a marketing tour for the movie is, ‘I hate, hate Snow White,” one viral TikTok opines. “Congratulations to Disney for casting somebody who absolutely despises the role she was cast in.”

And the feeling, it seems, is mutual.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN CREEPY UNCANNY VALLEY LOOKING DWARVES pic.twitter.com/lI9Scetbx0 — dietcock (@dietcock) December 3, 2024

Several of the commenters in the comments section of the trailer actually insist that they want the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot, to win this time. Others take aim at the remake’s clearly CGI’d dwarfs, which one commenter quipped “look straight out of a Nintendo game.” Zegler’s hairdo also gets its 15 seconds of shame in the trailer’s comments section: “Rachel Zegler at the barber shop: ‘Hit me with that Lord Farquhar.’ Barber: ‘Say no more fam.'”

The original 1937 classic is, obviously, one of the most iconic movies of all time, paving the way for Disney to become an animation powerhouse. Part of what’s got everyone so riled up, however, is that the new version of Snow White brings a more contemporary and feminist lens to the story as opposed to delivering a faithful adaptation of the original. For example, the original’s romance is downplayed in the new version, which also tweaks the seven dwarfs to be, instead, seven “magical creatures.”

That’s why you’ll find, as you scroll through the comments section of the trailer, a number of incensed fans pointing out that Disney is now apparently in the business of irony. Like the commenter who zinged: “Disney: Relive the classic story! Also Disney: Changes the classic story.”