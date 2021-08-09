Huge new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leak has crazy Marvel spoilers

We still don’t have any footage for what’s easily the most exciting MCU movie of the year. Spider-Man 3: No Way Home has a release date of December 17th, but there’s no trailer yet. The reason why Spider-Man 3 is so exciting doesn’t have that much to do with the superhero at the center of the film. The overarching MCU story allowed Sony and Marvel to turn No Way Home into a Spider-Man movie unlike anything done so far. According to the various leaks that we saw so far this year, the film will be a multiverse movie.

Marvel has a hard time trying to deny those leaks. Pretending that No Way Home isn’t a multiverse film is more difficult now that we saw Loki. And it so happens that we’ve just found another massive No Way Home leak that reinforces what we already know. Spider-Man 3 is a big multiverse story. Before you read any further though, we should warn you that some spoilers will follow below.

No Way Home will feature villains from all of Sony’s old Spider-Man films. That much we know. One of them is Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), who confirmed that he’s reprising the role from the Sam Raimi films. Also, he explained exactly how his character returns to life.

We also saw plenty of rumors that said Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man versions as well. That makes sense. You don’t bring back the villains from other Spider-Man films without also getting the heroes. But this spoiler isn’t officially confirmed.

The big Spider-Man: No Way Home leak

This brings us to the newest big No Way Home leak. We’re looking at a set of promo art materials that found their way online over the weekend. Per The Direct, the new promo art comes from Amazon. You might have seen it on social media by now. Especially if you frequent the kind of Marvel communities that deal in MCU spoilers.

As you can see in these images, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his “yellow sparkly thingy” are getting prime placement. The message seems to be that Strange is an essential part of the story. The two superheroes might be teaming up to save the world.

Homecoming had Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and Far From Home turned Happy (Jon Favreau) into a mentor for Peter Parker. But, from the looks of it, Strange will be even more important for the story.

Regardless of how significant Strange’s presence is in the film, these marketing materials also imply that No Way Home is a multiverse move. We know that the Strange sequel is a multiverse film from its title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And we know that Loki just unleashed the multiverse. Strange will be in the middle of it, trying to hold reality together. And No Way Home happens to take place between Loki and Multiverse of Madness.

The Spider-Man 3 magic

I’m not even talking about the official MCU chronology. I’m looking purely at the release schedule here. But if we were to look at the MCU timeline, we’d have Loki right after Endgame. Far From Home takes place a few months after Loki, and No Way Home will pick up where Far From Home ended.

But wait, there’s more. The new No Way Home leak also seems to confirm that Holland’s Spider-Man will get a new suit that includes magic abilities. We saw some purported No Way Home plot leaks that claimed that Strange will imbue the suit with magic.

These promo art images certainly fit well with that narrative. Not to mention the recent No Way Home toys that Marvel confirmed after they leaked. The new toys include a mysterious integrated suit, complete with Spider-Man powers unlike anything we’ve seen so far in Spider-Man films.

As always with Marvel leaks, nothing is official until someone confirms it, or we see it on the big screen. But, at the very least, these images tell us pretty conclusively that No Way Home is a multiverse movie.

