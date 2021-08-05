Marvel’s big ‘No Way Home’ multiverse secret was confirmed by Loki’s lead writer

Loki just revealed the identity of another rising star at Marvel, and we’re not talking about the show’s cast. Head writer Michael Waldron delivered a unique standalone Loki story. The TV show offers fans another heartbreaking redemption arc for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) while brilliantly introducing the multiverse and Marvel’s next big villain. Waldron hasn’t only just on Loki for Marvel. He also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which makes absolute sense given the topic at hand. And we now have another reason to appreciate Waldron, as the writer has seemingly confirmed the big Spider-Man: No Way Home multiverse spoiler that Sony and Marvel are desperate to conceal. Mind you, some of the spoilers you already know follow below.

No Way Home multiverse is an open secret

We’ve known for months that villains from Sony’s non-MCU Spider-Man flicks will appear in No Way Home. We then started getting more and more leaks that claimed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3. The multiverse will truly be unleashed in the MCU, and No Way Home will be a part of that story.

Everything made sense, too. Marvel has been preparing the MCU multiverse for years. Loki served as the launching point for the multiverse stories that are about to follow. And Sony is desperate to hitch its SPUMC to the MCU, and the Spider-verse is the only way to do it.

Keeping the No Way Home multiverse secret is incredibly difficult when it comes to marketing the film. This big secret is probably the reason why we still don’t have a Spider-Man 3 trailer. And Marvel knows we all know the biggest No Way Home spoiler, of course. Still, it’s all hearsay until someone at Marvel confirms that Spider-Man 3 is a multiverse story.

Someone like Michael Waldron.

Marvel’s rising star has talked about his MCU gig in various interviews. Most of them focus on Loki and Doctor Strange 2, two productions that are directly connected. We don’t need spoilers for the Strange sequel to know it’s a multiverse film. It’s right there in the title. But if Waldron only worked on multiverse stories that have nothing to do with Spider-Man, why would he collaborate with the No Way Home team?

Why would Waldron consult on ‘Spider-Man 3’?

Waldron just revealed to The Playlist that he talked to No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Eric Summers while working on MCU projects. He said that the teams are “constantly communicating… to make sure that you’re not screwing each other up.”

Again, Waldron was answering a question about No Way Home specifically. And his answer seems to imply that No Way Home is indeed a multiverse movie. In other words, Waldron’s Loki would have no way of screwing up Homecoming or Far From Home. There would be no reason to consult on those.

Waldron mentioned the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie by name during his multiverse interview:

Your producing teams are constantly communicating with those producing teams to make sure that you’re not screwing each other up. I had the benefit on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna and Eric Summers wrote that, I was their writer’s PA on Season 5 of Community, so I can call McKenna and get bullied by him whenever I want, but also say ‘Hey, what the hell are you guys doing? Let me make sure I’m not ruining it.’ So there’s communication to the extent that the creative teams themselves, the filmmakers, the writers, whoever, can become friendly, it certainly benefits the projects.

Could there be any other explanation for Waldron checking in with the No Way Home writers? Maybe somewhere else in the multiverse, but not in our reality.

