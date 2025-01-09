How to watch Severance season 1 for free without an Apple TV+ subscription

You don’t have to remind those of us who burned through Severance on Apple TV+ two years ago that the dystopian workplace drama is one of the best streaming series of recent years. The show scored 14 Emmy nominations for its first season, and it has a hardcore online fanbase thinking through all of its mysteries, memes, and theories sparked by various storylines — in fact, I myself recently joined a Severance group on Facebook to connect with other fans (seriously, I need to know wtf the goats are!).

Ahead of the show’s second season debut next week, Severance also has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. And now, here comes Apple TV+ and Roku with a uniting of their innies and outies (sorry, I couldn’t resist):

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated premiere of Severance Season 2 on Jan. 17, Apple and Roku have teamed up to make the first season available to watch for free without needing an Apple TV+ subscription. Viewers can do so on the Roku Channel for a limited time until Jan. 19. According to Roku, the exclusive fan experience resulting from this partnership will also include a free preview of season two, as well as behind-the-scenes content.

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in “Severance.” Image source: Apple

The latter will include an exclusive cast interview and character intros for Mark S., Helly R., and more. What’s more: For a limited time, through February 3, new subscribers can also redeem three months of Apple TV+ free. Note: The Severance Fan Experience is accessible directly from the Home Screen Menu on supported Roku devices.

We should point out that this is yet another recent creative promotion on the part of Apple TV+, which over the past weekend made the entirety of its content available to everyone for free. Likewise, the Roku promotion is another attempt by Apple to find and reel in new potential subscribers who will pay up for Apple’s top-quality movies and TV shows. Personally, I’m excited on behalf of the Roku users who’ll give the show a try. Strap in, because you’ve got a wild ride coming.