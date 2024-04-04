Coachella is back on YouTube this year, and the platform has some new tricks up its sleeve to bring some of the technology it has built out for YouTube TV to the concert extravaganza. It will also stream across even more stages this year.

The event will occur over two weekends. The company announced that the live stream for the first weekend will kick off on Friday, April 12th at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, with the second weekend kicking off on Friday, April 19th at the same time. YouTube will once again be live-streaming Coachella 2024 with six feeds across stages, so you’ll be able to tune in to different shows throughout both weekends.

Coachella 2024 on the YouTube multiview experience.

One of the big deals coming to YouTube for Coachella this year is what the company is calling a “multiview concert experience.” Basically, it’s split-screen like you’re likely used to experiencing when watching sports — just for concerts instead.

YouTube’s multiview will be available for the very first time in music and around the world during Coachella 2024. The big screen production will be tailored so that viewers everywhere can watch up to 4 of the live stream stages on their TVs at once while listening to the audio of their choice. Two of your favorite bands playing on different stages at the same time? No problem, multiview will have you and your friends covered to catch both sets at the same time via the YouTube app on TV at no additional cost.

How to watch Coachella 2024 on YouTube

At any point in time, you’re just a click away from tons of exclusive Coachella content. The fun begins next Friday, April 12th at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. Sponsored by Dunkin’, NYX Professional Makeup, Colgate® Optic White®, and Red Bull in the U.S., plus McDonald’s (Canada), Vodafone (Australia), and Spark (New Zealand) globally, fans can tune in from their smartphones, living room TVs, or computers on Coachella’s YouTube Channel. Weekend two turns back up the following Friday, April 19th at the same time with Tic Tac®, AT&T, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in the U.S. and the same global sponsors.

If you want to get a reminder of when the live stream will kick off, the official Coachella YouTube channel will let you set a notification so you can either get a push notification or email once things kick off. You can also find all six live streams on the main channel.

The biggest acts coming to the festival are Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt. Deftones, Sublime, Grimes, and Lil Yachty will also be performing. It’s going to be a jam-packed double weekend so there will be plenty to stream starting on April 12th!