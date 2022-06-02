Here’s where Ms. Marvel takes place in the MCU timeline

Ms. Marvel is less than a week away, and we still don’t know what to expect from this superhero. Like Moon Knight, it introduces a brand new hero to the MCU. Unlike Moon Knight, which goes out of its way to avoid significant MCU connections, we expect at least some Easter eggs from Ms. Marvel. After all, she is a huge Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) fan, which implies the Avengers will come up early and often. The trailers have already shown us how much of an Avengers fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is.

Ms. Marvel might seem like a low-stakes MCU project, but it can have significant implications for some of the events of Phase 4. And there’s an insider who has provided more details about three upcoming MCU projects that are apparently interconnected: Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and The Marvels. Beware, big spoilers follow below.

Ms. Marvel and the MCU timeline

It took us a while to figure out where Moon Knight sits on the MCU timeline. The action takes place after Endgame, but Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) was alive during the blip.

It’ll be easier to place Ms. Marvel on the MCU timeline. The TV show has to happen after Endgame as well. That’s the only way for Kamala to have become such an Avengers fan. Half of the Earth’s mightiest heroes died after Infinity War. The ones that survived continued to keep what was left of the world safe, Captain Marvel included.

But it’s the big win in Endgame that likely turned the Avengers into huge stars. We saw how important the Avengers are to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye. Considering what we saw in the Ms. Marvel marketing materials so far, it’s very likely that the action in the TV show takes place sometime after Endgame.

While this is an origin story for Ms. Marvel, we’ll see Kamala Khan in other MCU projects down the road. The Marvels is one of them. After all, Kamala has to meet Carol sooner than later.

The big Ms. Marvel–Secret Invasion–The Marvels connection

But Ms. Marvel isn’t important just for discovering how Kamala becomes Ms. Marvel. It’ll also introduce new alien villains who might battle some of the Avengers in Secret Invasion and The Marvels. These are the Krees, who will be the actual secret invaders attacking the planet in Secret Invasion and The Marvels.

Remember that line in Spider-Man: Far From Home talking about "Kree sleeper cells on Earth"… yeah. That was kind of a big deal. It impacts Ms. Marvel, The Marvels and Secret Invasion. It wasn't a throwaway line. — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) May 20, 2022

That’s according to a relatively new leaker who posted details about Marvel’s upcoming plans, including these three titles and their relation to the MCU timeline.

The leaker said on Twitter that the Ms. Marvel villains are the Djin, who are Kree-Human hybrids. Kamala might be part of the same race, which will explain how she can use a piece of alien tech to activate her powers.

And she *DOES NOT* get her stretchy powers, the crystal powers just become permanent… her connection to the Kree is left open to be explored in later projects. I think they're working her Inhuman origin backwards since Inhumans don't really exist openly in the MCU yet. — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) May 22, 2022

Furthermore, the villain of The Marvels will be a new character not available in the comics. The leaker said this villain is trying to bring back Kree soldiers to life using something called the Moonstones. She will be setting in motion a series of events that will lead to Secret Invasion.

Interestingly, the leaker also claimed that half of Secret Invasion will take place before The Marvels. That’s probably the part of the action placed during the blip on the MCU. The second half would follow the events in The Marvels.

The villain in THE MARVELS is new and not from the comics. She's trying to bring dead Kree soldiers back to life using the Moonstones. There are other villains too, but she's the main one. She ends up setting in motion a chain reaction leading to Secret Invasion. — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) May 11, 2022

Furthermore, Secret Invasion will apparently deliver Hulkling, who is half-Kree and half-Skrull.

Assuming this information is accurate, we now have an idea of how Ms. Marvel connects to other MCU shows and how they’re placed on the larger timeline. But does that make Ms. Marvel a must-watch Marvel show? We’ll soon find out, as the TV series premieres on June 8th.

