Secret Invasion will explore one of the most mysterious periods of the MCU

Secret Invasion is easily one of the most exciting Marvel TV shows set to hit Disney Plus in the coming months. We don’t have a release date for it, but we did get some information about the show in the past few months as Marvel has been shooting the MCU series. The latest revelation is the most exciting one yet. It turns out that Secret Invasion will finally start exploring one of the most mysterious phases of the MCU timeline. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

What is Secret Invasion in the MCU?

The plot of the TV show isn’t a spoiler, which is why Secret Invasion is so exciting to begin with. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will be working together again.

We last saw them partner up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where the latter impersonated the former. Fury was on a space station orbiting the planet while Talos pretended to be him in what’s one of the unresolved Far From Home loose ends.

The reason why they’re banding together in Secret Invasion is to prevent a Skrull invasion of the planet. The Skrulls have been infiltrating the planet for years thanks to their shapeshifting powers, but a full-scale invasion could be catastrophic.

This is why Secret Invasion is such an exciting MCU story. By the end of the TV show, we might discover that some of the Avengers are not who we thought they were. That they might be Skrulls sleeper agents who have infiltrated the Avengers.

Put differently, Secret Invasion adds another significant plot development to the overarching MCU storyline that might be as important as the multiverse theme that’s been dominant so far in Phase 4.

The timeline revelation

Since Fury was blipped in Infinity War, Secret Invasion has to occur after Endgame on the MCU timeline. But Marvel’s Kevin Feige just confirmed that Secret Invasion will finally explore one of the most mysterious periods in MCU history. The blip years between Infinity War and Endgame.

Kevin Feige stated:



"It will explore the events that occurred during “The Blip”" — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 17, 2022

We’ve had five movies and six TV shows in Phase 4 so far, yet none of them explore the five years. The universe faced an extinction-level event that wiped half of all living beings. But one of that is explored in Phase 4 so far. The best look we got of the blip was in Endgame, but that was hardly enough.

Those must have been five tumultuous years. Just think of what Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) was doing during that time. And it’s not just Earth that must have had a rough time adapting. Let’s not forget that Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed half of the universe’s population indiscriminately, which means half of the Skrulls died as well.

Feige did not reveal additional details, so we have no idea how much of the action happens during the blip and how much of it takes place after Endgame.

