Marvel confirms that Moon Knight was around before Endgame

In the week since Moon Knight ended, we learned of all the excellent MCU connections that Marvel considered for the show. But the studio decided to scrap most of them, and this unfortunately hurt the show in various ways. And Marvel is not done spilling Moon Knight secrets. For example, we’ve just learned that what we suspected was accurate: Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) existed between Infinity War and Endgame. And he might have been active as well.

Make sure you watch the entire Moon Knight show on Disney Plus before reading what follows. That’s because some big spoilers are about to come up.

Marvel went out of its way to conceal obvious MCU connections in Moon Knight which ultimately makes us wonder how it all fits in the MCU timeline. Ultimately, the lack of clear links to the bigger story hurt the show, as we’ve explained before.

Did Moon Knight survive Infinity War?

But Marvel did allow a few little MCU Easter eggs in Moon Knight. It included clues that allowed us to place the events on the bigger timeline. Episode 2 gave us the GRC Easter egg that tells us the action takes place after Endgame. The GRC is a global organization that appeared after half of the world’s population returned in Endgame to deal with the complexities of this Avengers victory.

The same episode gave us another important clue: Marc Spector’s passport. The issue date told us that Marc must have survived the blip in Infinity War. If that passport wasn’t a fake. As a result, he was alive in the five years between Infinity War and Endgame. But we had no idea when Khonshu approached Marc to be his avatar.

Thankfully, we can answer that. Marvel went on the record, explaining that Marc Spector was indeed alive during that period.

Moon Knight head writer and executive producer Jeremy Slater shared with The Direct the Infinity War–Endgame connection.

What Marc did between Infinity War and Endgame

“We definitely, in the writers room, we all collectively thought he survived the Blip, that he wasn’t blipped away,” he said. “Because I don’t know how you—I think if he had been blipped and come back, it would be something that you would have to address.“

“It’s something you would have to deal with, especially as a character who is trying to find his place in the world, and has a lot of questions about his past. To not touch on the Blip of it all, felt weird. So we all kind of collectively assumed that he was part of the 50% that survived.”

It’s not just that. The writer also said that Moon Knight must have been active for a couple of years during the five-year gap. Much like Ronin (Jeremy Renner).

“But as to what was actually happening during that period, I mean, I think that they say in the show that Steven basically woke up about two years ago,” Slater continued. “That was the first time that they started living separate lives, and it was following the death of Marc’s mother.”

“So that’s been the last two years, and we assume the three years before that was sort of Marc, just, there was probably, in the same way, that Hawkeye had his hands full as Ronin because the criminal underworld was running rampant during the Blip time, I assume Moon Knight was keeping very busy. But it was all being sort of done in the shadows, and he was sort of taking out a lot of threats that never surfaced or saw the light of day.”

Would the Avengers have known about Moon Knight?

Too bad none of that came to light during the show. But, if Moon Knight were active between Infinity War and Endgame, wouldn’t Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) have known everything about this strange vigilante? That’s undoubtedly an exciting question that Marvel might explore in the future.

