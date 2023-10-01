Here are 450+ horror movies on Tubi that you can watch for free

September is nearly over, so it’s only a matter of time before scary movies start dominating TV screens across the country. Many streaming services feature extensive selections of frightening content, but you don’t have to spend any money to get your fill of thrills and chills this fall. It turns out that there are hundreds of horror movies streaming on Tubi, and as long as you’re willing to deal with some ads, you can watch all of them for free.

Tubi is one of the biggest FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services on the market. You can access the service in a browser at TubiTV.com, via the mobile app on iOS and Android, on a variety of smart TV platforms, and on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

When you load up Tubi, head to Browse and go to the Horror category. You should find a rather extensive selection of movies and shows, such as Halloween, The Babadook, Stephen King’s It, Sinister, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Terrifier, and Train to Busan.

Picking one at random every day of October might be a fun experiment, but if you don’t want to put in the work yourself, check out this amazing resource. Earlier this month, a Redditor shared a staggeringly impressive spreadsheet with short summaries and reviews for 500 horror movies they have watched on Tubi. There are ratings for every movie, as well as a score guide to help you understand those ratings. It’s truly a sight to behold.

As the Redditor Videowulff explained in an FAQ on Reddit, not every movie on this spreadsheet is going to be available on Tubi. The streamer’s library rotates through content every few weeks, so not all of the movies are going to be streaming on the service at the same time. That said, I was able to find a majority of them by searching on the app.

Trying to pick a movie to stream is always a challenge, even in October when you’ve narrowed down your choices to Halloween-appropriate fare. If you ever find yourself aimlessly scrolling in the coming weeks, it might not be a bad idea to visit the spreadsheet for some help.