HBO might have picked its next Game of Thrones prequel series

Once Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run in 2019, a flood of prequels, sequels, and spinoffs seemed inevitable. Four years later, HBO has been rather judicious with its franchise, having only released one spinoff series: House of the Dragon. Of course, it was only a matter of time before the Game of Thrones universe grew, and according to Variety, HBO might be close to settling on its next prequel series.

The next Game of Thrones prequel series

Sources tell Variety that HBO is considering a new Game of Thrones prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros. The project is currently in the “very early stages,” with no writer attached, but sources say that HBO is searching for a writer as the network wants to move forward and get the show into development soon.

In addition to a TV show, the project might also include a feature film. The movie would come first, setting up the series, but “plans remain in flux at present.”

Provided HBO decides to move forward with the show, it would tell the story of Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, who conquered six of the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, became the first king of Westeros and the first to ascend the Iron Throne about 300 years prior to the events of the original series.

There have been many rumors about potential prequel and sequel series in the years since Game of Thrones ended, but HBO has taken its time. Given how strongly fans reacted to the final season of the show, HBO doesn’t want to dilute the product with rushed, subpar spinoffs. Even if HBO shoots a pilot for the rumored Aegon the Conquerer series, it won’t see the light of day unless the network believes it can stand alongside the original series.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2.