You can now sign up for HBO Max’s new cheaper streaming plan

If the only thing keeping you from subscribing to HBO Max was the price of admission, we have some good news for you. WarnerMedia launched the ad-supported version of HBO Max on June 2nd, and you can start streaming HBO’s TV shows and movies right now for $9.99 a month. Plus, if you’re ready to commit to the streaming service for the long term, you can save even more money by pre-paying for a year of HBO Max for $99.99 with ads or $149.99 without ads.

“Advertising is a time-tested way to reduce the cost of great entertainment and reach a wider audience,” said EVP & General Manager, HBO Max, Andy Forssell. “We’ve worked hard to create an elegant, tasteful ad experience that is respectful of great storytelling for those users who choose it, and which we’re confident will deliver for our advertising partners as well.”

Today's Top Deal

TP-Link's newest Kasa smart plugs just hit an all-time low of $6 each at Amazon! List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Both tiers of HBO Max include access to the service’s full lineup of original programming, as well as a selection of content from brands like HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, and more. The full user experience will be intact for ad-supported subscribers as well.

As for limitations, subscribers to HBO Max with ads will not be able to download content for offline viewing and the video quality of their streams will be capped at 1080p. The ad-supported tier will not include Warner Bros. same-day movie premieres either, but the movies will be available on both tiers “when the films debut via the HBO service in the months following their theatrical releases as part of HBO’s output deal with Warner Bros.” So you’ll still get them, just a bit later.

HBO Max is also committing to “the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry,” and plans to have a maximum of four minutes of commercial time per hour. HBO Max explains that it wants to limit the disruption caused by ads. Also, HBO programming will not have ads on either tier.

WarnerMedia says that more than 35 brands will launch their ads on HBO Max this month, and in the years ahead, “subscribers can expect to see greater personalization in the ads they do see with more innovation in formats to come.” HBO Max doesn’t want ads to distract from the content:

Ads on HBO Max are designed to complement and enhance the overall viewing experience and will be thoughtfully surfaced across HBO Max’s content catalog in a way that maintains the integrity of the programming.

You can sign up for both tiers of HBO Max starting today. If you want to know precisely what you’re getting into when you sign up, be sure to check out the full list of shows and movies that are coming and going on the streaming service throughout the month of June.

Today's Top Deal

This insanely popular 2K camera drone fold up as small as a cell phone - get it for $59.99 with coupon code 2KRCDRONE! List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 2KRCDRONE

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission