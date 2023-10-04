Gomorrah fans, rejoice – we’re getting a prequel

The fifth and final season of Italy’s bloody and brutal gangster saga Gomorrah, which is a Max exclusive in the US, arrived stateside back in early 2022, wrapping up the story of warring drug kingpins with some major deaths to finish off this Naples-set masterpiece from Sky Italia. For those of us who were fans of this mafia soap opera built around double-crosses, pulpy action, and ever-shifting alliances, Gomorrah has always been a sort of Maserati of crime dramas: The best of the best. So much so that some fans have clamored off and on since the finale for one more season — and they’re about to get their wish (sort of).

Neapolitan mafioso Pietro Savastano was the gangster who lorded over the slums and street corners of the Secondigliano neighborhood at the beginning of the series, which is based on Roberto Saviano’s best-selling expose of the Camorra published in 2006. Given that the statute of limitations on Gomorrah spoilers has arguably passed at this point, it’s important to share this next tidbit about the show — that Pietro was killed by Genny Savastano’s friend Ciro Di Marzio at the end of Season 2 — by way of setting up what’s to come:

Sky Studios is developing a Gomorrah prequel in celebration of Sky Italia’s 20th anniversary. It will reportedly tell the story of Pietro’s rise to power, “from when he was just a kid on the streets to becoming the most important and ruthless boss in Naples,” according to a statement (per Variety). What’s more, Gomorrah head writers Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli are involved with the prequel.

Adds Sky Studios for Italy EVP Nils Hartmann, in a statement: The Gomorrah prequel will expand the world of the story, “going back to our most defining roots but with an eye on the future.”

There’s no timetable yet for when the new Pietro Savastano-focused Gomorrah series will arrive, so this is all we know about the project for the moment. In the meantime, there are five seasons of Gomorrah available to watch on HBO’s Max streamer, as well as a spinoff movie, The Immortal (the events of which take place in tandem with Gomorrah Season 4).