Get one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 for a limited time

If you have been waiting for the right time to try out Disney Plus, this might be the time. In celebration of Disney Plus Day on Thursday, Disney is offering one month of Disney Plus for $1.99. The discount is available for new and returning subscribers, so even if you canceled a subscription previously, you can still take advantage of this offer.

The promotion kicked off at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday night and will last through Monday, September 19 at 11:59 pm PT. If you want to sign up, head over to the Disney Plus Day website and click on the big blue button on that page.

If you do decide to sign up for Disney Plus, here are all of the perks available to you:

Special Access to shopDisney Merchandise : Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more.

: Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more. Disney Cruise Line Offer : Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories*

: Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories* Walt Disney World Resort Offer: Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World® 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/resort-hotels-benefits.

Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World® 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/resort-hotels-benefits. National Geographic Digital Subscription Offer: Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app.

Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app. Uber One Offer: Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order. Disney Movie Insiders Bonus Points: When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more.

When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more. Disney Parks Early Entry: On September 8, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.**

On September 8, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.** Disney+ Fan-Favorite Screenings at AMC Theatres: From September 8-19, select AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto”, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Disney and Pixar’s “Cars” and “Newsies.” Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers.

Of course, there is also a ton of new content streaming on Disney Plus today. Some of the highlights are Cars on the Road, Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. If you are looking for major announcements, be sure to tune in for D23 Expo this weekend. We expect to learn a lot more about Marvel’s upcoming shows and movies as well as the future of the Star Wars franchise.

If you do sign up for Disney Plus, remember that your subscription will auto-renew for $7.99 after a month. If you don’t want to pay full price, be sure to cancel before that. Also, keep in mind that Disney Plus is getting a price hike in December.

