GameSir just launched its coolest iPhone controller, and it works with your console as well

GameSir just released its new G8+ Bluetooth Mobile Controller with several improvements over the beloved GameSir Galileo G8 model. This gaming controller offers Bluetooth connection, a 6-axis gyroscope, rumble motors, and a built-in 1,000mAh battery. It’s also compatible with a variety of devices and platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

According to GameSir, G8+ is designed to provide a console-like gaming experience across multiple platforms. With ergonomic grips and responsive motors, gamers can enjoy a seamless and immersive experience. This device offers console-sized sticks and buttons for hours of comfort during extended gameplay sessions.

GameSir also highlights G8+’s 360° pinpoint control for precision and durability. It offers anti-friction glide rings, precision-tuned Hall Effect analog, and Hair Trigger Mode for a competitive edge in FPS and action games. It’s also important to note the interchangeable magnetic swappable components so you can add different faceplates, stick caps, and button caps.

With universal compatibility, it accommodates a wide range of phone models, from 110mm to 215mm in length. This versatility also extends to Switch and tablets, ensuring gamers can enjoy their favorite titles on any device.

The built-in 6-axis gyroscope supports gyroscope functionality in Switch devices, offering precise motion control. This feature enhances gameplay, making it more immersive and accurate. Additionally, the device features a single-press wake-up function for added convenience.

GameSir says the controller’s e-sport level button design includes membrane face buttons with a togglable layout and customizable key values. The tactile switch D-pad, along with LB and RB buttons, ensures clear and responsive presses. The G8+ also supports the Turbo function and includes two back buttons with remapping and macro functionality.

The GameSir G8+ Bluetooth Mobile Controller is now available for purchase for $79.99/ £79.99/ €89.99 from Amazon UK, Amazon US, Amazon Europe stores, and GameSir’s official website. An extra 10% discount is available until November 30 using the code “10G8PLUS.”