Here’s the full list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows

Marvel content is coming thick and fast. After a few successful TV shows, including the likes of WandaVision and Loki, Disney+ TV shows have become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with the movies still anchoring the universe, it can be a little confusing to keep up with everything when it comes to Marvel movies and shows.

For the uninitiated, Marvel content rolls out in phases — and we’re currently in the middle of Phase 4. It’s currently unclear exactly when Phase 4 will end and Phase 5 will begin — so we won’t be paying too much attention to the technicalities between the phases in this guide.

With so much content rolling out, it can be hard to keep up. Here’s every announced Marvel movie and TV show that’s set to come out in the future.

There are a few things to note about what we’re including in this guide. For starters, we’re including the mainline live-action MCU movies and Disney+ TV shows. We’re also including MCU animated TV shows, like What If…?. And, we’re including Sony-produced Marvel content. That’s because the lines have blurred in recent years between Marvel and Sony MCU content, and with the multiverse in full swing, anything Marvel could be part of the MCU. So what are we not including? We’re not going to include unrelated Marvel content that isn’t part of the MCU. For example, there’s a plethora of Marvel animated content for kids on Disney+ that isn’t in the MCU — and we’re not including that.

Without further ado, here are all the upcoming movies and shows in the MCU.

Ms. Marvel | June 8, 2022

First on the list is Ms. Marvel’s first live-action appearance. Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) is a Pakistani-American teenager who lives in New Jersey. She was a huge superhero fan, and eventually became one herself after coming into contact with Terrigen Mist. She has the ability to stretch her body, somewhat similar to Mr. Fantastic. This show will serve as her backstory and will also help to set up The Marvels, which is an upcoming movie in which Kamala Khan and Captain Marvel will presumably team up.

Thor: Love and Thunder | July 8, 2022

Thor is back for his fourth solo film — breaking a record for the MCU. Thor: Love and Thunder also represents the highly-anticipated return to the MCU for director Taika Waititi, after a hugely successful hit with Thor: Ragnarok. The film will not only see the return of the Chris Hemsworth-played Thor that we know and love, but will also see the appearance of a new Thor, Jane Foster, who will wield a reforged Mjolnir. Safe to say, this movie could have massive implications for the future of the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+) | August 17, 2022

Not only are we getting another Thor in the Marvel universe, but we’re getting another Hulk too. Tatiana Maslany plays She-Hulk AKA Jennifer Walters, who ends up with her cousin, Bruce Banners, radiated blood — which turns her into She-Hulk. This show is a courtroom show, and MCU boss Kevin Feige has teased that other characters from the MCU could show up in court. Matt Murdock, anyone?

Marvel Halloween Special (Disney+) | October 2022 (we think)

Marvel hasn’t confirmed much about its Halloween special, but there are some things that we do know about it. For example, we know that it’s being directed by Michael Giacchino, and focuses on Werewolf By Night, which will be played by Gael García Bernal. The rest, however, has yet to be determined.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever | November 11, 2022

Image source: Marvel

After the tragic and untimely death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel announced that it would not recast the roll of T’Challa in the MCU. That’s definitely the right move — but it does leave the door wide open for what the second installment in the series will look like. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being directed by original Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who is also bringing a Wakanda-set TV show to Disney+. Safe to say, there’s no shortage of Wakanda content in Marvel’s future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+) | December 2022

The Guardians are getting a holiday special of their own. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is being written and directed by Guardians mastermind James Gunn, and filmed alongside the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Not much else is known about the special though.

Secret Invasion (Disney+) | Late 2022 / Early 2023 (unconfirmed)

You haven’t forgotten about Nick Fury, have you? Fury may not have shown up much in recent Marvel content, but he’s set to get a TV series of his own in the form of the upcoming Secret Invasion TV show. If Secret Invasion follows the story of the comics, it could have as much of an impact on the MCU as Endgame did. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury in this series, and Ben Mendelsohn will play the shape-shifting Skrull Talos.

Kraven the Hunter | January 13, 2023

It’s unlikely that this will end up being officially part of the MCU, but with Sony and Marvel’s content merging more in recent times, anything is possible. Kraven the Hunter is another Spider-Man villain who is getting his own movie, and will likely be the protagonist in the film — though it remains to be seen just how heroic or villainous the character ends up being.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | February 17, 2023

Image source: Disney

The next Ant-Man movie is extremely highly anticipated, largely because of the impact it will likely have on the multi-verse. The film is set to more deeply explore big bad Kang the Conquerer, played by Jonathan Majors. Of course, it remains to be seen what becomes of Kang in this movie, given the fact that many suspect he’ll be the next Thanos-level threat.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | May 5, 2023

Image source: Disney

The Guardians are finally coming back. After a somewhat long and turbulent development process, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way, and it’s set to completely change the team. We’ll likely see some characters leave the team, and others potentially join — like Adam Warlock, who will be played by Will Poulter.

Other announced Marvel movies and shows

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | June 2, 2023

| June 2, 2023 Madame Web | July 7, 2023

| July 7, 2023 The Marvels | July 28, 2023

| July 28, 2023 Echo (Disney+) | 2023

(Disney+) | 2023 El Muerto | 2024

| 2024 Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse | March 29, 2024

| March 29, 2024 Loki Season 2 (Disney+) | TBD

(Disney+) | TBD Fantastic Four | TBD

| TBD Blade | TBD

| TBD Deadpool 3 | TBD

| TBD Captain America 4 | TBD

| TBD X-Men | TBD

| TBD Ironheart (Disney+) | TBD

(Disney+) | TBD Armor Wars (Disney+) | TBD

(Disney+) | TBD Untitled Wakanda series (Disney+) | TBD

(Disney+) | TBD What If…? Season 2 | TBD

| TBD Spider-Man: Freshman Year | TBD

| TBD Agatha: House of Harkness | TBD

The next few years are going to be the busiest in the history of Marvel Studios. With dozens of upcoming Marvel movies and shows in development, we’ll probably never have a drought like we did in 2020 ever again. Marvel fans are going to have their hands full for years to come.

