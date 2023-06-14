Freevee is adding 23 free TV channels from MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery

Keeping up with all of the rising rates and changing names of streaming services is a genuine chore, which is why free, ad-supported streaming TV services have found an audience. We’ve covered all of the free TV channels on Roku a number of times in the past, but there are plenty of viable alternatives, such as Amazon’s Freevee. And this week, Amazon announced that 23 new linear TV channels are coming to Freevee’s FAST lineup… for free.

MGM and Warner Bros. channels come to Freevee

According to a press release from Amazon, Freevee will launch 12 FAST channels from MGM and 11 FAST channels from Warner Bros. Discovery in the coming months. There are already over 280 FAST channels available on Freevee, so the count will soon top 300.

Amazon didn’t share detailed information about each channel but did provide summaries:

– MGM will launch 12 FAST Channels, adding a new lineup of single-title channels which will include “The Pink Panther,” “Stargate,” “Green Acres,” and “The Outer Limits,” alongside branded channels such as “MGM Presents,” “MGM Presents: Action,” and “MGM Presents: Sci-Fi,” which will be programmed with premium movies and series including Capote and Red Dawn. The MGM FAST Channels join “Paternity Court,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “The Addams Family,” and “Teen Wolf,” all of which are live today on Freevee. Warner Bros. Discovery – Freevee will launch 11 FAST Channels this June that feature Discovery and WBD studio content, such as “Cake Boss,” “Extreme Couponing,” “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “Say Yes to the Dress,” and “Long Lost Family.”

If you want a clue as to what the WBD FAST channels will look like, we have a feeling that they’ll be similar to what The Roku Channel added in April. It doesn’t seem like Freevee’s channels will have canceled HBO shows like Westworld and Raised by Wolves.

Again, Amazon didn’t offer any specific dates, but you should start to see these FAST channels trickle on to Freevee over the next few months. They will join June’s additions such as Amazon Movies, Judge & Jury, QVC, HSN, and USA Today Sports.