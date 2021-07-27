Forgotten action thriller with three Marvel stars hits Netflix next week

The iPhone was barely a few years in 2010, and President Obama was only halfway through his first term of office. It would be another decade before most of us paid any attention to what a coronavirus is. And at least a half dozen streaming services weren’t even a twinkle in a studio executive’s eye yet, at that point. Meanwhile, this was also the year that Warner Bros. released an action thriller starring three Marvel actors that ended up being more enjoyable, to a degree, than the reviews gave it credit for. But you can be the judge yourself. Because next week, The Losers is being added to the pile of Netflix movies that you can stream on the world’s most popular streaming service.

Today's Top Deal

Control your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or Alexa! List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix movies to watch: The Losers (2010)

The cast here includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, and Idris Elba, among others. Netflix’s official synopsis reads as follows: “After learning that their handler set them up, a group of disavowed CIA operatives bands together to bring down their betrayers.”

One of the general rules this movie follows is that anything with Zoe Saldana in it is guaranteed to have at least some redeeming entertainment value. Indeed, Wired’s review of the movie from 2010 noted that very fact in the headline: “Zoe Saldana Nearly Redeems The Losers.” Writes the author of this piece: “In The Losers … Saldana may not rescue an alien world, but she does salvage the movie with her portrayal of Aisha — a tough, sexy mystery warrior who kicks, punches and fires grenade launchers while still managing to shed the occasional tear over an unjust tragedy.”

I remember seeing this one in the theater back in the day, and I had no problem with it. It was serviceable, entertaining popcorn action fare. Sometimes, you’re just in the mood for that kind of thing.

The Losers will be available to stream on Netflix starting on Sunday. Meantime, here are some other popular Netflix movies to also check out right now. These are, in fact, the most-watched Netflix movies for the week of July 14-20. And this list comes from data shared with BGR by the streaming search engine service Reelgood.

One of things that should jump out here, as we noted yesterday, is that some of the most popular Netflix movies right now are horror films. Gunpowder Milkshake at #1, meanwhile, is a Netflix original about female assassins that we previously wrote about here.

Today's Top Deal

Control your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or Alexa! List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission