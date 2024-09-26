Click to Skip Ad
Feast your eyes on this high-octane first trailer for Ballerina, Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff

By
Published Sep 26th, 2024 12:42PM EDT
Ana de Armas in Ballerina
Image: Lionsgate

Vengeance has always been a driving force at the heart of the billion-dollar John Wick franchise — and in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina, set for release in June 2025, the actress confidently steps into the shoes of a Wick-like killer out for revenge.

The first full trailer for Ballerina, released today, features de Armas as Rooney, a young Ruska Roma dancer whose kewpie doll face belies a stone-cold killer underneath the sweet-looking exterior. The stakes in the Wick movies are always fairly simple and straightforward — retired hitman goes on a rampage, for example, when his dog is murdered — and it’s no different here: Basically, Rooney sets out to avenge the murder of her family.

That makes for a simple and elegant narrative framing for the spinoff, which takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Expectations for Ballerina, I should add, are sky-high. Not only does the trailer reveal appearances in the movie by Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus; we also get returning Wick players like Ian McShane, the rogue-ish manager of the Continental, as well as Lance Reddick, the Continental’s stalwart concierge. Furthermore, Ballerina follows on the heels of John Wick 4, which earned $40 million worldwide — the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. I dare you to check out the Ballerina trailer, below, and not hear Winston’s catchphrase in your head as you watch (“and away we go”).

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

