Extraction 2 can’t get here fast enough – Netflix needs a new original movie ASAP

For those of us who prefer watching movies to interminably long TV shows — shows that we might not even realize we dislike until we’re already several hours and episodes into them — Netflix has kept us in something of a dry spell for a few weeks now.

That’s because the streaming giant hasn’t released a major, mainstream original film since last month’s The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, which is currently the #1 Netflix film title in the world (and the #8 Netflix movie of all time). Sure, there’s been a smattering of releases since then, like Netflix’s Anna Nicole Smith documentary movie, as well as the German-language and super-violent WWII film Blood & Gold. But nothing really akin to the kind of mainstream Netflix original movies like The Mother or last year’s The Adam Project, titles that rack up strong viewership without breaking a sweat.

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother and Lucy Paez as Zoe in “The Mother.” Image source: Eric Milner/Netflix

Moreover, the lack of a major new US Netflix movie is really showing. In the app today, for example, the row of content under the “Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today” includes … not a single original Netflix movie. The #1 movie in the US right now is the animated Boss Baby film from 2017, followed by the Jason Sudeikis-led 2013 comedy We’re the Millers — a film that was added to Netflix in the wake of Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso series ending and probably benefited from people not being ready to say goodbye to the hit Apple TV+ series.

All of which is to say: Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit starring Chris Hemsworth as a black ops mercenary, can’t get here fast enough. Especially since it will no doubt enjoy at least some degree of the success of the original, which is the #7 Netflix film of all time (just ahead of The Mother).

The film debuts in select theaters this weekend, on June 9, but it doesn’t hit Netflix — which is where the vast majority of people will watch it — until next weekend (June 16). The countdown has begun, in other words, to Netflix’s next big hit movie release.

Among other things to look forward to from Extraction 2, the action scenes courtesy of the always reliably over-the-top Russo brothers look bigger and more extravagant than ever. Needless to say, I couldn’t be more excited for this guilty pleasure Netflix film — and while you can read more about the movie via our earlier coverage here, here’s the basic synopsis from Netflix:

“Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”