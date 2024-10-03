Exciting new Venom 3 leaks tease potential Spider-Man 4 connection

While I’m a big fan of Tom Hardy, I’m not a big enough fan of the Venom movies to consider seeing The Last Dance in theaters. Whether I buy a cinema ticket or not, I’ll surely see Venom 3 when it’s available for streaming. Of all three movies, this is actually the story I want to watch the most. There’s a chance it might tie right into Spider-Man 4.

I’ve already shown you speculation that the action in Venom 3 could continue in Spider-Man 4. It wouldn’t be a surprise, considering Sony’s interest in tying Venom 2 to No Way Home a few years ago. But with less than a month to go until the premiere of The Last Dance, there’s more evidence supporting the idea these two sequels might be connected.

This can’t be a spoiler to Spider-Man fans who have also seen the Venom movies. Sony and Marvel have set this up with the events in No Way Home. Seeing Venom in the MCU makes all the sense in the world. But will the symbiote appear in Spider-Man 4 or a different MCU crossover? This is where I tell you that big spoilers might follow below.

We last talked about Venom possibly appearing in Spider-Man 4 a few weeks ago after seeing the most recent The Last Dance trailer. The clip revealed the big villain of Venom 3 would be Knull.

A leaker said at the time that Knull might become a multiversal threat. That’s how Tom Hardy’s Eddie/Venom might team up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4. Actually, we don’t necessarily need Eddie. A part of the symbiote is now in the MCU after the events in No Way Home.

At the time, I speculated that Rhys Ifans might play Knull, the creator of Venom, who might be looking to find all the symbiotes in Venom’s universe and other realities. It turns out that I was reading the tea leaves all wrong.

It's not Norman Reedus but it is a name I believe will get most people excited https://t.co/EnNSYk8Odu — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 30, 2024

After fans speculated online that Norman Reedus or Topher Grace might play Knull, well-known MCU leaker MyTimeToShineHello dispelled both rumors. She said that most people will be excited to see who plays the Venom 3 villain, but didn’t share a name.

As a reminder, Grace played Eddie/Venom in the MCU reality, where Tobey Maguire is Spider-Man.

Soon after, a different MCU leaker gave the world the purported actor who plays Knull in The Last Dance. If Daniel Richtman’s information is accurate, it’s Andy Serkis. And yes, that’s a reason to be excited about Venom 3 and consider seeing it in theaters.

The implication is also clear: You don’t get Andy Serkis to play what could turn out to be an amazing villain and leave it at that.

Instead, you hire Serkis to play Knull in The Last Dance and then in a different story that could be even bigger than that: Spider-Man 4. Yes, Serkis already played an MCU character, Ulysses Klaue, whom we last saw in Black Panther, where he died. He wouldn’t be the first actor playing two different roles in this vast universe.

If you’re still not convinced about a Venom 3–Spider-Man 4 connection, there’s another leak that supports it. Alex Perez tweeted a response to Tom Hardy’s farewell message to playing Eddie and Venom.

It may be your last Venom one, but your story ain’t done yet. https://t.co/x86QVYUbPi — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) October 1, 2024

Perez said that Hardy is only done with the Venom franchise but not with the character. This implies a connection to the MCU’s Spider-Man movies. Again, it’s all thanks to the events in No Way Home, where a part of Venom got stuck in the main MCU reality.

I’ll remind you that it was Perez a few weeks ago who said that Sony and Marvel planned to have Knull show up elsewhere. Spider-Man 4 could be the place where it happens.

Venom: The Last Dance premieres on October 25th. I’d expect one of the film’s credits scenes to tease Venom’s future in the MCU and/or Knull’s multiversal quest to find his symbiotes.