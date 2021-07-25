Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of July 25th

The final week of the month is a pretty big one for Netflix. For the week of July 25th, Netflix is adding new seasons of original shows Glow Up, Outer Banks, and Too Hot to Handle. We’re also getting Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, which is the final entry in the film trilogy. For licensed content, The Walking Dead season 10 and The Flash season 7 are joining the library.

Netflix Releases | Week of July 25th

Monday, July 26th

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Tuesday, July 27th

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

The Operative

Wednesday, July 28th

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES In Cali during the ’70s and ’80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry.

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients’ disastrous tattoos into walking works of art?

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES) Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.



Thursday, July 29th

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters.



Friday, July 30th

Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back”) this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Epitomising these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.

Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.



Saturday, July 31st

The Vault

Netflix Departures | Week of July 25th

Wednesday, July 28th

The Croods

Friday, July 30th

Spotlight

Saturday, July 31st

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of July 18th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in July, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

