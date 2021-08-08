Netflix releases: Everything coming and going during the week of August 8th

August is in full swing, and while Stranger Things 4 isn’t coming until 2022, there are still plenty of Netflix releases to look forward to during the week of August 8th. Netflix is adding several new original movies and shows. For some of you, The Kissing Booth 3 may be at the top of the list, bringing an end to this rom-com trilogy. For others, the anime Shaman King will require a binge-watch. There’s also a new baking show, a horror-drama starring Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), a comedy special from award-winning comedian Phil Wang, and a new season of the Fast & Furious series for kids.

Scroll down to check out all the Netflix releases coming during the week of August 8th.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 8th

Sunday, August 8th

Quartet

Monday, August 9th

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.



Tuesday, August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY More paws-itively purr-fect fun awaits as Gabby and her dollhouse friends find new ways to learn, create and celebrate in a whimsical world of joy.

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Multi-award winning comedian Phil Wang makes his first hour Netflix Stand-up comedy special debut with Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang. Following countless appearances on shows including Live at the Apollo, QI and Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, the comedic star takes centre stage at The London Palladium, exploring race, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage.

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace Directed by Floyd Russ (Zion) and featuring never-before-seen footage, the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl is unraveled by those who lived it.



Wednesday, August 11th

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true! High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes…all courtesy of the Bake Squad.

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY As a little girl, she escaped the Holocaust and lived among wolves. Or did she? An extraordinary story elicits sympathy — then draws scrutiny.



Thursday, August 12th

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES The bullied outcasts at prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL WFH, homeschooling, hand-washing, no hugs. In this post-pandemic world, comic Lokillo Florez brings much-needed laughs about life as we now know it.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.



Friday, August 13th

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY When Tony, the heart of the “Spy Racers” family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him, and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES After his running mate’s murder, a controversial preacher ascends as Argentina’s presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES The four friends support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives.



Netflix Departures | Week of August 8th

Monday, August 9th

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Thursday, August 12th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Saturday, August 14th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of August 8th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in August, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals.

