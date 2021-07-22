Netflix is releasing 56 original movies and shows in August – here’s the full list

Boy oh boy, has Netflix stepped it up recently or what? The streamer’s subscriber numbers from the last quarter weren’t very impressive. We have a feeling that’s due in no small part to the lack of compelling Netflix originals earlier this year. Long story short, Netflix’s movies and shows were beyond weak for the first few months of 2021. Now, however, things are really starting to pick up again. This past month alone, there were so many high-profile Netflix releases. You can see the full Netflix July releases list here. Highlights include Gunpowder Milkshake with Karen Gillan, the fantastic final season of Atypical, Virgin River season 3, and the Fear Street trilogy that horror fans loved. Now, however, it’s time to turn our attention to all the Netflix original releases in August 2021.

Wondering what Netflix subscribers have to look forward to next month? We’ll run down the full slate of new original releases right here.

Today's Top Deal

How are these super-popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75 each?! List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LJFPY4K4 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix original releases: August 2021

Netflix just announced all of its upcoming movie and series releases for August 2021. There are plenty of gems in there from third-party studios, but people are far more interested in original content. Netflix has been steadily raising its subscription fees every month, after all. Each time, it says the increase will help pay for new original content. With that in mind, subscribers want to know that they’re getting their money’s worth.

In August, Netflix has 56 new original movies, shows, and specials on tap. That’s down sharply from the 69 new originals spread out over July. Of course, quality is far more important than quantity. With that in mind, it’s time to see what kind of quality Netflix has in store.

Scroll down to check out the entire release calendar of Netflix originals in August. We’ve also included links to the relevant Netflix pages wherever possible. This way, you can set a reminder to be alerted when a title is released next month.

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 9th

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 18th

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 20th

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 23rd

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Streaming August 27th

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 28th

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 31st

Release Date TBD

Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES

D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES

Today's Top Deal

Behold: Amazon's best AirPods Pro deal of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission