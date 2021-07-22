Netflix is releasing 56 original movies and shows in August – here’s the full list

Boy oh boy, has Netflix stepped it up recently or what? The streamer’s subscriber numbers from the last quarter weren’t very impressive. We have a feeling that’s due in no small part to the lack of compelling Netflix originals earlier this year. Long story short, Netflix’s movies and shows were beyond weak for the first few months of 2021. Now, however, things are really starting to pick up again. This past month alone, there were so many high-profile Netflix releases. You can see the full Netflix July releases list here. Highlights include Gunpowder Milkshake with Karen Gillan, the fantastic final season of Atypical, Virgin River season 3, and the Fear Street trilogy that horror fans loved. Now, however, it’s time to turn our attention to all the Netflix original releases in August 2021.
Netflix original releases: August 2021
Netflix just announced all of its upcoming movie and series releases for August 2021. There are plenty of gems in there from third-party studios, but people are far more interested in original content. Netflix has been steadily raising its subscription fees every month, after all. Each time, it says the increase will help pay for new original content. With that in mind, subscribers want to know that they’re getting their money’s worth.
In August, Netflix has 56 new original movies, shows, and specials on tap. That’s down sharply from the 69 new originals spread out over July. Of course, quality is far more important than quantity. With that in mind, it’s time to see what kind of quality Netflix has in store.
Scroll down to check out the entire release calendar of Netflix originals in August. We’ve also included links to the relevant Netflix pages wherever possible. This way, you can set a reminder to be alerted when a title is released next month.
Streaming August 3rd
- Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 4th
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 6th
Streaming August 9th
- SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 10th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 11th
- Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
- Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 12th
- AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 13th
- Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
- Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
- Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 17th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 18th
- The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 20th
- The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
- Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 23rd
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 24th
- Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 25th
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
- Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 26th
- EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
- Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 27th
- He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
- I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 28th
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 31st
- Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Release Date TBD
- Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES
- D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES