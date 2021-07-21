New on Netflix in August 2021: Everything coming and going

After a slow start to 2021, Netflix picked up the pace a bit in July. As for August 2021, Netflix looks to be adding a healthy mix of popular licensed shows and exciting new originals. 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights kick off the festivities on August 1st, bringing two of the biggest shows of the mid-2000s back to the streaming service.

Two Netflix originals that stand out for August 2021 are The Kissing Booth 3 and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The former brings an end to what has been an incredibly successful film series for Netflix, while the latter is an animated prequel to one of Netflix’s top shows.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker is down to the lowest price of 2021! List Price: $34.99 Price: $22.09 You Save: $12.90 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming August 1st

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 8th

Quartet

Streaming August 9th

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 15th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Streaming August 16th

Walk of Shame

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 18th

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 19th

Like Crazy

Streaming August 20th

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 23rd

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Streaming August 27th

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 28th

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 31st

Coming Soon

Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES

D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring some of the highlights coming to Netflix in August 2021:

Leaving August 1st

American Assassin

Leaving August 4th

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving August 7th

The Promise

Leaving August 9th

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Leaving August 12th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving August 14th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 15th

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving August 20th

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving August 22nd

1BR

Leaving August 26th

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving August 27th

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving August 29th

Strange but True

Leaving August 30th

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August 2021. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker is down to the lowest price of 2021! List Price: $34.99 Price: $22.09 You Save: $12.90 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission