New on Netflix in August 2021: Everything coming and going

After a slow start to 2021, Netflix picked up the pace a bit in July. As for August 2021, Netflix looks to be adding a healthy mix of popular licensed shows and exciting new originals. 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights kick off the festivities on August 1st, bringing two of the biggest shows of the mid-2000s back to the streaming service.
Two Netflix originals that stand out for August 2021 are The Kissing Booth 3 and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The former brings an end to what has been an incredibly successful film series for Netflix, while the latter is an animated prequel to one of Netflix's top shows.
Streaming August 1st
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin’s Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
Streaming August 3rd
- Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 4th
- Aftermath
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 6th
Streaming August 8th
- Quartet
Streaming August 9th
- SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 10th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
Streaming August 11th
- Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
- La diosa del asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 12th
- AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 13th
- Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
- Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
- Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 15th
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
- Winx Club: Season 6
Streaming August 16th
- Walk of Shame
Streaming August 17th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 18th
- The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 19th
- Like Crazy
Streaming August 20th
- The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
- Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 23rd
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 24th
- Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 25th
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
- The November Man
- The Old Ways
- Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rainbow High: Part 2
- Really Love
- The River Runner
- Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
- The Water Man
Streaming August 26th
- EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
- Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 27th
- He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
- I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 28th
- Bread Barbershop: Season 2
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 31st
- Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES
- D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring some of the highlights coming to Netflix in August 2021:
Leaving August 1st
- American Assassin
Leaving August 4th
- #cats_the_mewvie
Leaving August 7th
- The Promise
Leaving August 9th
- El Cartel: Season 1
- El Cartel 2: Season
- Nightcrawler
Leaving August 12th
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Scary Movie 5
Leaving August 14th
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving August 15th
- Jericho: Seasons 1-2
- Wish I Was Here
Leaving August 20th
- Kill the Irishman
- Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
- The Founder
Leaving August 22nd
- 1BR
Leaving August 26th
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving August 27th
- A Princess for Christmas
Leaving August 29th
- Strange but True
Leaving August 30th
- Casino Royale
- The Eichmann Show
- Full Out
- Quantum of Solace
- Stranger than Fiction
That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August 2021. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.