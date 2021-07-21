Click to Skip Ad
Movies

New on Netflix in August 2021: Everything coming and going

July 21st, 2021 at 10:51 AM
By
Netflix August 2021

After a slow start to 2021, Netflix picked up the pace a bit in July. As for August 2021, Netflix looks to be adding a healthy mix of popular licensed shows and exciting new originals. 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights kick off the festivities on August 1st, bringing two of the biggest shows of the mid-2000s back to the streaming service.

Two Netflix originals that stand out for August 2021 are The Kissing Booth 3 and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The former brings an end to what has been an incredibly successful film series for Netflix, while the latter is an animated prequel to one of Netflix’s top shows.

Streaming August 1st

  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
  • Beethoven
  • Beethoven’s 2nd
  • Beowulf
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Darwin’s Game
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Five Feet Apart
  • Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
  • Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
  • Inception
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Losers
  • The Machinist
  • Magnolia
  • Major Payne
  • My Girl
  • My Girl 2
  • The Net
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • Pineapple Express
  • Poms
  • Seabiscuit
  • Space Cowboys
  • Team America: World Police

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 8th

  • Quartet

Streaming August 9th

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 15th

  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
  • Winx Club: Season 6

Streaming August 16th

  • Walk of Shame

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 18th

Streaming August 19th

  • Like Crazy

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 23rd

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Streaming August 27th

Streaming August 28th

Streaming August 31st

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring some of the highlights coming to Netflix in August 2021:

Leaving August 1st

  • American Assassin

Leaving August 4th

  • #cats_the_mewvie

Leaving August 7th

  • The Promise

Leaving August 9th

  • El Cartel: Season 1
  • El Cartel 2: Season
  • Nightcrawler

Leaving August 12th

  • Safety Not Guaranteed
  • Scary Movie 5

Leaving August 14th

  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 15th

  • Jericho: Seasons 1-2
  • Wish I Was Here

Leaving August 20th

  • Kill the Irishman
  • Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
  • The Founder

Leaving August 22nd

  • 1BR

Leaving August 26th

  • The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving August 27th

  • A Princess for Christmas

Leaving August 29th

  • Strange but True

Leaving August 30th

  • Casino Royale
  • The Eichmann Show
  • Full Out
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Stranger than Fiction

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August 2021. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

