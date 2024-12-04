ESPN is now available in the Disney+ app

Disney continues to take brand synergy to new heights by offering content from its full range of subsidiaries within its streaming apps. After debuting the full Hulu experience in Disney+ earlier this year, Disney is launching a new ESPN tile and hub on Disney+ today.

As Disney explained in a press release on Wednesday, anyone who subscribes to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle in the United States will now be able to “enjoy a seamlessly integrated viewing experience throughout the Disney+ app.”

John Lasker, Senior Vice President of ESPN+, says that bundle subscribers will have a chance to watch 5,000 live sports events on Disney+ within the first 90 days of the ESPN hub going live. That includes NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball games, as well as Australian Open tennis matches. Plus, the ESPN hub will feature new 30 for 30 documentaries and episodes of ESPN Original Series. You might never open the ESPN+ app again.

ESPN+ broadcasts more than 30,000 live sports events every year, alongside its huge library of on-demand replays, original content, and studio programming. Now, as long as you subscribe to the bundle, you can watch it all on Disney+.

Additionally, the Hulu and ESPN tiles will now be visible to every Disney+ subscriber. Even if you don’t have the bundle featuring all three Disney streaming services, you’ll now have access to “a curated selection of live sports events, studio shows, and ESPN Films from ESPN+, as well as a select collection of TV series and films from Hulu.”

Here’s a sampling of what all Disney+ subscribers can able to watch in the coming weeks:

ESPN : “The Simpsons Funday Football” animated Monday Night Football game, a Christmas Day lineup of five NBA games, “Dunk The Halls” animated NBA presentation, select 30 For 30 documentaries, and Day 1 coverage from the Australian Open.

: “The Simpsons Funday Football” animated Monday Night Football game, a Christmas Day lineup of five NBA games, “Dunk The Halls” animated NBA presentation, select 30 For 30 documentaries, and Day 1 coverage from the Australian Open. Hulu: Shōgun, Will Trent, Solar Opposites, Reservation Dogs, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and more.

Disney is pulling out all the stops to convince you to upgrade your subscription.