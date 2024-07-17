Emmy Awards 2024: Here’s the full list of nominations

We’re halfway through July, which means it is time to find out which shows will be competing to take home Emmy Awards this year. On Wednesday, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Tony Hale (Veep) announced the nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards.

Many of the usual suspects are here, including The Crown, The Morning Show, and The Bear. But there were also plenty of nominees for best comedy and drama series that weren’t here last year. HBO brought the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the comedic hit Hacks, while both FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and Reservation Dogs made the cut.

Unlike last year, there shouldn’t be any strikes to delay the ceremony in 2024.

Below, you will see a list of the top categories for the Emmys this year, which will air live on ABC at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on September 15, 2024. If you aren’t able to watch along live, the 76th Emmy Awards will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

If you want to see every nomination, you can find the full list on the Emmys website.