Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: May TV Shows Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment TV Shows

AMC will bring 15 of its best shows to Netflix starting next month

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jul 16th, 2024 7:50PM EDT
Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
Image: AMC

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Netflix offers as much original content as any service, but that hasn’t stopped the streamer from licensing shows from other popular networks. On Tuesday, AMC announced that 13 of its latest original shows will be available to stream on Netflix starting on August 19, with two more slated to join the streaming library on January 13, 2025 (via Variety).

“This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented,” said AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan in a statement today. “These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms.”

Here’s the list of AMC Networks shows coming to Netflix in August:

  • A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3
  • Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season 1
  • Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 1
  • Dark Winds seasons 1-2
  • Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8
  • Gangs of London seasons 1-2
  • Into the Badlands seasons 1-3
  • Kevin Can F*** Himself seasons 1-2
  • Monsieur Spade season 1
  • Preacher seasons 1-4
  • That Dirty Black Bag season 1
  • The Terror season 1
  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1

All of those shows will be available to stream on August 19 without commercials, even if you’re on Netflix’s ad-supported plan. Next January, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 join the library as well.

The best case scenario for AMC is that Netflix subscribers get hooked to one or two of its shows and realize that the only way to continue watching them is by either having a live TV service with AMC or paying for AMC+. The deal only lasts for a year, so unless Netflix and AMC re-up, all of these shows will leave Netflix by January 2026.

Don’t Miss: The Duffer brothers reveal their next Netflix show after Stranger Things

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\