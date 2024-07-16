AMC will bring 15 of its best shows to Netflix starting next month

Netflix offers as much original content as any service, but that hasn’t stopped the streamer from licensing shows from other popular networks. On Tuesday, AMC announced that 13 of its latest original shows will be available to stream on Netflix starting on August 19, with two more slated to join the streaming library on January 13, 2025 (via Variety).

“This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented,” said AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan in a statement today. “These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms.”

Here’s the list of AMC Networks shows coming to Netflix in August:

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season 1

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 1

Dark Winds seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8

Gangs of London seasons 1-2

Into the Badlands seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F*** Himself seasons 1-2

Monsieur Spade season 1

Preacher seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag season 1

The Terror season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1

All of those shows will be available to stream on August 19 without commercials, even if you’re on Netflix’s ad-supported plan. Next January, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 join the library as well.

The best case scenario for AMC is that Netflix subscribers get hooked to one or two of its shows and realize that the only way to continue watching them is by either having a live TV service with AMC or paying for AMC+. The deal only lasts for a year, so unless Netflix and AMC re-up, all of these shows will leave Netflix by January 2026.