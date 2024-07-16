The Duffer brothers reveal their next Netflix show after Stranger Things

In 2016, Netflix debuted the first season of Stranger Things from Matt and Ross Duffer. 8 years later, the fifth and final season of the smash-hit horror series is halfway through shooting, which means that the Duffer brothers will finally have a chance to focus their attention elsewhere. We knew that they had other projects in the works, but on Tuesday, Netflix announced that one of the next Duffer brothers’ shows is called Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Something Very Bad is Going To Happen, a new series from Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers and Haley Z. Boston (Beach Logs Kill, Brand New Cherry Flavor) is coming to Netflix.



This atmospheric horror series tell the story of a bride and groom in the week leading up… pic.twitter.com/SiLlD6I8N3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 16, 2024

According to Netflix, the psychological horror show was created by Haley Z. Boston (Hunters, Brand New Cherry Flavor), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Upside Down Pictures — the production company run by the Duffer brothers and Hilary Leavitt, which launched in 2022 — will produce the series.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script,” Matt and Ross Duffer told Netflix in a statement on Tuesday. “She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

According to the logline, the series will follow a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. Presumably, something bad happens along the way.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Before Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Upside Down Productions is working on a new supernatural series for Netflix dubbed The Boroughs, which is set to begin production this fall. In the series, a group of unlikely heroes at a retirement community in the New Mexico desert have to band together to defeat an otherworldly threat.

With that, here’s everything the Duffer brothers are working on as of July 2024:

Supernatural series The Boroughs from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance)

Psychological horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen from creator Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor)

Producing the Stranger Things: The First Shadow stage play

Series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman

Live-action Stranger Things spin-off series

Live-action Death Note show based on the manga and anime

None of these projects are likely to see the light of day before 2025. In the meantime, we will be patiently awaiting news about the release date of Stranger Things season 5.