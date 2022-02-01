Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer’s best surprises might’ve leaked

Super Bowl LVI is your best chance for seeing the next teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2. Of note, the first teaser was the Multiverse of Madness clip that ran as a second post-credits scene after Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s because Disney uses the Super Bowl to tease various Marvel attractions every year. Therefore, we might see several trailers for upcoming MCU content during the big game. Doctor Strange 2 premieres on May 6th, but it won’t be the first MCU adventure of the year. We’ll watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus before that, with streaming set to start on March 30th.

These are just two of the 2022 MCU attractions that Marvel might promote during the big game. But Doctor Strange 2 is easily the most important event of the year. The movie will let us experience the multiverse through the eyes of some of our beloved Avengers. And we’ll get to see plenty of exciting cameos in the process.

If the following leak is accurate, we won’t have to wait for early May to see some of these cameos in action. That’s because the Super Bowl Doctor Strange 2 trailer might feature some of them.

Beware, some big Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

The first Multiverse of Madness trailer

We’ve already experienced the multiverse in several MCU movies and TV shows. It started small, with Doctor Strange and Ant-Man. Then came Avengers: Endgame, which introduced the concept of alternate realities and variants.

But the multiverse really got going last year. Loki, What If…?, and No Way Home delivered multiverse events in preparation for the big Multiverse of Madness story.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Marvel is willing to reveal before the film’s premiere. As No Way Home proved, the studio will go to great lengths to conceal a film’s big secret, despite the endless leaks.

We know that Marvel is already sending fans on a wild goose chase with the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer. That’s only to be expected from MCU trailers, as Marvel tries to mislead viewers to prevent spoilers. And the fact that the Doctor Strange sequel is a multiverse movie helps with that. That’s why the cameo leaks are more difficult to decipher compared to the leaks ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That’s to say anything is possible in the multiverse. The film’s villain might be an evil variant of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) like the first trailer suggests. Or it can be Gargantos, who is shown in the same clip. But leaks say that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is taking on that role. She’ll become a powerful antagonist, and having her turn into a significant MCU villain is an exciting prospect.

The Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer

This brings us to the newest Doctor Strange 2 trailer leak, which concerns the clip that Disney might air during Super Bowl LVI. An MCU leaker claims to have details about Marvel’s plans for the trailer.

#MultiversOfMadness

RUMOR: Super Bowl TV- Spot

Roughly around 30-40 seconds



Wanda is crying in the middle field with bloodstains on her shirt.



Chavez & Strange visit a world made of bones and skulls.



A female voice says, She is one of the greatest threats in the multiverse. pic.twitter.com/uk0uFHNsxo — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 31, 2022

If this trailer information is accurate, we’ll see Wanda crying in the middle of a field with bloodstains on her shirt. Previous Doctor Strange 2 leaks said we might see Wanda in such disturbing attire.

But the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer will also deliver more action scenes. We’ll supposedly see Wong (Benedict Wong) and Rintrah fighting Satannish. This is the first time we’ve heard of Satannish in connection to the sequel.

RUMOR: Doctor Strange 2

(Super Bowl TV- Spot)



More footage of Christine's Wedding



Wong and Rintrah fighting Satannish



Doctor Strange fighting Mordo, but this time Strange doesn't have handcuffs



Captain Carter revealed, and John Krasinski is teased, picking up her shield pic.twitter.com/uGR6TUfVcR — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) February 1, 2022

Separately, Strange is rumored to fight Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in the clip. This is the face-off we’ve been anticipating, considering how the first movie ended. But this Mordo might be a variant rather than the Mordo in the MCU’s main reality.

The exciting cameos

The most exciting detail in the tweet above concerns two amazing cameos that might pop up in the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer.

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and John Krasinski’s character will appear in the clip if the information is correct. The former makes sense, as the multiverse introduced Captain Carter via What If…?. We’ve been told to expect her in other MCU projects. A film like Multiverse of Madness seems the obvious choice to debut the live-action Captain Carter version.

As for Krasinski, the same leaker said in a different tweet that that actor will play a Captain America variant rather than Mister Fantastic.

#MultiversOfMadness

RUMOR: Super Bowl TV- Spot

Roughly around 30-40 seconds

The Money Shot is said to be

John Krasinski as Captain America picking up Captain Carter’s shield. pic.twitter.com/ite3MJq6Lw — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 31, 2022

The only way to verify this information is to wait for February 13th. That’s when Super Bowl LVI takes place. And that’s when we’ll probably see the next Doctor Strange 2 teaser trailer.