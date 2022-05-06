Doctor Strange 2 post-credits spoilers leaked – here’s what they mean

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing in cinemas worldwide, which means you can soon find out what happens with this beloved Avenger and his friends. If you’re going to see Doctor Strange 2 in a theater, you’ll want to stick around for the post-credits scenes. This is an MCU movie, so we expected at least one tag at the end of it. Rumors said we’d get more than one, and we saw Multiverse of Madness leaked descriptions of them in the past.

It turns out that a plot leak from late summer 2021 had an accurate account of the events in one of the post-credits scenes. It so happens that the leak detailed the most consequential scene of the two. The other one, not mentioned in that leak, is a more hilarious scene.

Mind you, significant Doctor Strange 2 spoilers follow below. Make sure you watch the film before you read the explanation below.

The hilarious post-credits scene

The second Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scene is the kind of fun MCU tag scene you’d expect from a movie where Sam Raimi directs and Billy Campbell cameos.

The latter appears in the Illuminati universe earlier in the movie, scolding Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for using what seems to be a stolen cloak that once belonged to that world’s Strange. The MCU Stephen doesn’t have time for this, and he performs a spell where Campbell’s Pizza Poppa starts punching himself.

The spell is supposed to last three weeks, which is hilariously brutal. And the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scene featuring Campbell shows us the moment it stops. Pizza Poppa is very happy that it’s finally over.

We’re more curious about how he figured out that Strange was wearing a real Cloak of Levitation.

Who is the lady in the other Doctor Strange 2 post-credits?

But we’re even more curious why Charlize Theron just dropped into the MCU. That’s right, the actress that leaks said would play Clea just arrived into the MCU’s primary reality. She’s some kind of a sorcerer herself, and she came here to ask Stephen Strange for help. That big plot that I’ve kept referencing for more than six months said that Clea would appear in the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits.

Clea doesn’t introduce herself. But she tells Strange that he caused an “incursion,” and they’re going to fix it. Unless he’s afraid, of course.

She talks to Stephen while cutting a portal from this reality to what appears to be the Dark Dimension.

Doctor Strange says he’s not afraid while seamlessly exchanging his regular clothes for his Strange uniform. And he is opening his third eye at the same time. That’s a side-effect of using the Darkhold’s magic.

Where they’re going, the post-credits doesn’t say. But this is the connection to a future, bigger adventure that might have the word “Avengers” in the title. Not to mention that Stephen and Clea should become romantically involved as they save the universe together.

Multiverse of Madness introduces incursions – what is that?

We have no idea where the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits leads, even though it’s easy to speculate that we’re heading towards an Avengers: Secret Wars kind of event.

Earlier in Multiverse of Madness, Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) explains to Doctor Strange that messing with the multiverse can lead to incursions.

The Stephen Strange who founded the Illuminati attempted to discover a way to beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) using the Darkhold. He “dream-walked” in other universes, just like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) does when attacking the Illuminati compound. That means taking the body of a different self from the multiverse.

That other-Strange’s actions lead to an incursion. That’s a mysterious event that can happen when two universes collide. And it can lead to the destruction of one or both worlds. It’s unclear what happened in that incursion, but one universe got obliterated.

The Illuminati killed their Stephen Strange after they beat Thanos. What will happen to the MCU’s Doctor Strange after his incursion? We’re probably years away from finding out the answer to that question.

If you want to rewatch the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scenes, you’ll find bad video quality versions on YouTube right away.

