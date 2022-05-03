The entire plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just leaked

Marvel hosted the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness red carpet premiere on Monday, which means many people already know the full Doctor Strange 2 plot. They could easily corroborate that big leak that we saw late last summer. However, that won’t happen because the people who attended the premiere will only offer spoiler-free reactions and reviews at this time.

You can read our spoiler-free Doctor Strange 2 review to see what we think of the new movie.

That said, someone posted an even more detailed plot description online this week. The new leak seems to confirm the older one, providing more details about the various scenes in the movie.

As with other MCU rumors, there’s no real way to confirm this is the real thing until you see the movie. But, given all the Doctor Strange 2 rumors so far, this Multiverse of Madness plot leak makes plenty of sense.

Before we look at it, we’ll warn you that massive spoilers follow below.

Marvel spoiled some of the big Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness surprises while marketing the movie. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X was the first big reveal during the Super Bowl trailer.

That’s when we knew the big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak must be genuine, as Marvel’s trailers contained plenty of scenes that matched the leak.

The most exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameos

Marvel also teased Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) back then, without actually showing her face. Some fans believed this was Tom Cruise as Iron Man, but more recent promo clips proved them wrong.

Finally, Marvel teased Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) via an Easter egg on a poster. It wasn’t until a few days ago that Marvel gave us a look at Atwell’s live-action version of Captain Carter. Just days before that, Marvel had confirmed the Illuminati, which means all these heroes are part of a new Avengers-like group.

But Marvel also held back on revealing some of the biggest surprises of Multiverse of Madness. Or better said, Marvel did not confirm the massive Doctor Strange 2 cameo surprises that were featured in previous plot leaks.

However, a last-minute leak over the weekend did give us an enormous revelation about the movie and the future of the MCU.

Then again, Multiverse of Madness isn’t a story about cameos. This is a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) story, which is something fans will have to keep in mind while flocking to theaters this weekend.

Well, it’s actually a big Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) story, too, something Marvel desperately tried to hide in its trailers.

This is your last chance to avoid the big spoilers below.

Multiverse of Madness plot leak

One of the hardest things that diehard Wanda fans will have to accept is that the Scarlet Witch is the main villain of the story. Wanda isn’t here to help out Doctor Strange with his multiverse problem. She’s here to bring on the madness in the MCU.

The Doctor Strange 2 plot leak describes Wanda’s journey and the reason why she’s the villain. In her mind, she thinks her children are in danger, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to rescue them.

In turn, Doctor Strange and Wong will do everything they can to stop Wanda and give America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) safe heaven. She’ll be transported to the primary MCU reality early in the movie, in a scene that Marvel previewed at CinemaCon a few days ago.

That scene description is also found in the Multiverse of Madness plot leak.

America Chavez brings a new version of a power that we saw in the MCU in various forms. She can open portals between universes, and that’s why Wanda is chasing her. The Scarlet Witch wants to steal that power so she can bring her corporeal form to the reality where her children are in danger.

Without America, Wanda can only travel via astral projection. And that’s how she ends up at the Illuminati headquarters. That’s the scene where Wanda gets into a fight while wearing a sweater and jeans.

The bittersweet end

As WandaVision hinted, Doctor Strange will be outmatched in some of his direct confrontations with Wanda. The Multiverse of Madness plot leak details Strange’s challenging fight against Wanda, offering plenty of details about the fights in the movie. Fights that Strange & Co. will lose, for the most part.

Doctor Strange, Wong, and America Chavez will come out on top eventually. Wanda will realize she made another mistake after Westview. And she will relent in her pursuit.

This will not simply erase all the bad stuff that Wanda does in Multiverse of Madness. The plot leak details her atrocities in great detail. She’ll kill people and superheroes with ease. It’ll happen in the primary MCU reality and in the Illuminati universe.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to Wanda after Doctor Strange 2. In the movie, she destroys the Darkhold and regains control over her mind.

The Multiverse of Madness plot leak also says we’ll see another transformation that will have a significant impact on the MCU. Doctor Strange will have to embrace dark magic to beat Wanda. And that’s the kind of decision that will influence the evolution of his character in the future.

You can read the entire Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot leak in full below.

