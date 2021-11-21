Doctor Strange 2 might feature exciting cameos from Disney Plus shows

We’ll see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spider-Man: No Way Home in just a few weeks, but we don’t expect the sorcerer supreme to appear in too many scenes. After all, this is a Spider-Man movie where Peter Parker & Friends will have to “Scooby-Doo this crap” on their own. The actual Doctor Strange extravaganza begins with Multiverse of Madness, the highly anticipated sequel that Marvel recently delayed to May 2022. We’ve seen several leaks about the extensive reshoots that Doctor Strange 2 is going through. One of the things Marvel is reportedly trying to fix is the abundance of surprise cameos.

A new report indicates that some of these cameos might come from an MCU show. Before we keep going, we will remind you that massive spoilers may follow below.

Why the Doctor Strange 2 reshoots are great news

Soon after we learned that Marvel delayed all of its movies following No Way Home, a report claimed that Doctor Strange 2 did poorly in a test screening. Marvel supposedly wanted to fix the story and add in more cameos. Later, a report said the reshoots are so extensive that Marvel will be working on them through Christmas. That report likened the reshoots to shooting a full movie.

Reshoots are common in the industry, especially for big Marvel movies like Doctor Strange 2. This isn’t going to be your average sequel in a superhero franchise. Multiverse of Madness will feature a fantastic cast, with several Avengers showing up. And after Shang-Chi, we’re counting Wong (Benedict Wong) as one of them.

On top of that, we’re going to get a few amazing cameos. Some of them might have leaked before Marvel delayed the film. Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel, and Balder the Brave are all rumored to pop up.

Much earlier rumors teased even crazier cameos, including an alternate Iron Man, Deadpool, and Wolverine. A wild leak recently claimed that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine might appear in Doctor Strange 2 as well.

This brings us to a new leak that claims Marvel wants to add characters from the MCU shows on Disney Plus.

Leaks tease mysterious cameos

According to KC Walsh, Marvel still needs to shoot a pivotal Doctor Strange 2 scene. And it wants to add characters who were busy filming a show at the time of the initial Multiverse of Madness production. Walsh clarified that the show those mysterious actors were shooting was an MCU series.

got some info on these reshoots and what I said here is basically what’s happening, Feige is actually pleased with Raimi and the films direction, they are adding people who were busy (filming a show 😉) during principle, n stream lining a pivotal scene that also involves “cameos” https://t.co/lZEH7zHMCO — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) November 14, 2021

The scene might be related to explaining the multiverse to the audience so they can understand it without needing to watch the Disney Plus shows.

As a reminder, Marvel unleashed the multiverse with the help of Loki and What If…?. Furthermore, No Way Home will be a multiverse movie. But it’s really in Multiverse of Madness that we’ll get to see the multiverse in action.

We explained previously that Marvel’s thinking about its MCU movies and TV shows is pretty simple. You don’t have to watch the shows to understand the movies. That’s to say that, at the very minimum, Doctor Strange 2 has to include a multiverse primer of some kind.

The tweets above do not identify the cameos. But given the scope of Doctor Strange 2 and what we’ve seen so far on Disney Plus, only a few characters really make sense. And they come from two shows: Loki and What If…?.

Is it Loki and Sylvie?

The former makes the most sense because that’s where the MCU’s primary timeline was thrown into chaos. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) frees the multiverse from Kang’s (Jonathan Majors) shackles, despite Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) objections. Not to mention that What If…? is an animated TV series. Actors provided their voices, but they didn’t actually have to film anything.

Some leaks said that Loki and Sylvie could cameo in Doctor Strange 2. And Kevin Feige himself confirmed that Loki ties into the sequel. Of course, we now know why that is true. Not to mention that Michel Waldron wrote both Loki and Doctor Strange 2.

That said, we’re only speculating at this point. And it’s all based on a rumor about Doctor Strange 2 reshoots that Marvel will never confirm.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, 2022, which gives us plenty of time to enjoy more multiverse leaks until then.